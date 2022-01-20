 What day will the Dolphins announce our new HC? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What day will the Dolphins announce our new HC?

if its 49ers vs Bills in the SB, we might not have our new coach until end of first week in February...
 
kick in nuts GIF


Don't know, but I'll let ya know after I'm done getting kicked in the head!!!🤣🤣🤣
 
