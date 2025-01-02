 What did Tua do to his hip? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What did Tua do to his hip?

I’m sure I’m not the only one confused but maybe one of you has more medical knowledge about hip injuries.

What specifically did Tua due to his hip vs Houston that he’s missing the last 2 games of the season which are vital to us having any chance of making the playoffs?

A) Doesn’t require surgery
B) Doesn’t cause him to need crutches
C) Doesn’t cause any noticeable change in his walk
D) Puts him at a risk of “significant injury” if he played vs Cleveland (and likely vs NYJ and BUF if make playoffs?) I don’t know about you but an injury that puts you at a risk of significant injury today doesn’t miraculously change in a couple weeks.
E) Has nothing to do with the injury to the same hip where he dislocated and fractured it.
F) Allowed him to play well vs SF and complete the game without any noticeable issue

What hip injury meets that criteria other than menstrual cramps?
 
Whatever it is, it may very well require surgery. They're not going to be honest and say that though, it serves them no benefit. If he doesn't need surgery then you put your foot in your mouth, and if he does need surgery they will just say the situation has changed and now he needs a little bit of work done.

This whole situation is a nightmare for the franchise. It's probably better for everyone involved if we miss out on the playoffs, to spare Tua the embarrassment of missing another playoff game.

They are going to be coy and play this one close to the vest, jobs are on the line here.
 
Listening to real reason podcast.
He said it was severely bruised and it sounds like he can’t usual velocity on his throws . But I have no idea
 
JamesWsenior said:
Can't you just inject it with some pain killer and get him out there? 😂
lol I know. I hear ya

I thought he might have a tear but listening to that podcast he was severe bruise which is basically a hip pointer. I like tua. But he shoulda slid. This is getting old even for fans that support him.
 
bane said:
lol I know. I hear ya

I thought he might have a tear but listening to that podcast he was severe bruise which is basically a hip pointer. I like tua. But he shoulda slid. This is getting old even for fans that support him.
Was it Tua who said it was a bruise?
 
bane said:
lol I know. I hear ya

I thought he might have a tear but listening to that podcast he was severe bruise which is basically a hip pointer. I like tua. But he shoulda slid. This is getting old even for fans that support him.
He should have dove head first straight into Damar Hamlin's f****** knees if he had any balls, that would have prevented the concussion and gained the first down, but he's not that athletically intelligent.
 
