What did Tua do to his hip?

I’m sure I’m not the only one confused but maybe one of you has more medical knowledge about hip injuries.



What specifically did Tua due to his hip vs Houston that he’s missing the last 2 games of the season which are vital to us having any chance of making the playoffs?



A) Doesn’t require surgery

B) Doesn’t cause him to need crutches

C) Doesn’t cause any noticeable change in his walk

D) Puts him at a risk of “significant injury” if he played vs Cleveland (and likely vs NYJ and BUF if make playoffs?) I don’t know about you but an injury that puts you at a risk of significant injury today doesn’t miraculously change in a couple weeks.

E) Has nothing to do with the injury to the same hip where he dislocated and fractured it.

F) Allowed him to play well vs SF and complete the game without any noticeable issue



What hip injury meets that criteria other than menstrual cramps?