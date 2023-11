I really try hard to not let it emotionally bother me anymore. I have a wife and two kids and I could easily take the route to ruin the day for my entire family. I'm better than that.



Yesterday, we all went on a walk through a trail in the forest and played on a playground. It doesn't really bother me as much as it did when I was younger. My kids and their happiness is infinitely more important than a dolphins win or loss.



At the end of the day, fins players don't know me. They couldn't care less that I'm a fan. My kids and wife do know me and need me. My priorities were much different in...say...2003 lol