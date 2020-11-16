What do Next Gen Stats say about Tua Tagovailoa's Week 10 play?

Tua time
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

What do Next Gen Stats say about Tua Tagovailoa's Week 10 play?

The buzz surrounding the Dolphins and Chargers clash in Week 10 was centered nearly exclusively around the first of many presumed duels between rookie quarterbacks from the top of the 2020 NFL Draf…
He didn’t post the best numbers of his career — but he’s clearly gaining a better command of Miami’s offense. He was vocal before the snap, identifying defenders and communicating with his skill players from behind center. And then there were the plays under duress, such as when he spun out of a potential sack from Jerry Tillery just before halftime and unleashed a throw to his right that just barely missed WR Jakeem Grant for what would have been a touchdown to move Miami’s lead to 21-7 at the half. Miami would settle for a field goal there, but Tagovailoa’s elusiveness was key to keeping Miami in field goal range. And there was the errant snap that Tagovailoa corralled and lofted up to DeVante Parker off-schedule for a beautifully placed jump ball that Parker won for 23 yards.


Most impressive of all? Looking at NFL’s Next Gen Stats on Tagovailoa’s play. With tonight’s Monday Night Football game left pending, the Dolphins rookie logged the second highest average air yards per completion (8.2 yards) in the entire NFL in Week 10 and his 11.3 average intended air yards per attempt was the highest in the NFL for the week. Miami may not have put much on his plate, but Tagovailoa showed a willingness to push the gas pedal down with the opportunities he did get.
 
I wasn't a fan of some of those passes to Parker and Gesicki. Throwing it up for grabs should be the exception and not the norm, unless there is some obvious physical mismatch. I don't know how much of that was the play calling and how much was on Tua.

I love the stuff with Grant and Perry. That's where Tua gets to show off some of that ridiculous ball placement.
 
This is the most aggressive i've seen him. Honestly, I thought on a few plays he was borderline reckless with some of his throws.
There were a couple of out right near INT drops by that Charger defense.

It's also were you gotta becareful if you're that offense. They only way the Chargers were scoring is if we handed the ball over via a turnover.
 
Ferretsquig said:
I wasn't a fan of some of those passes to Parker and Gesicki. Throwing it up for grabs should be the exception and not the norm, unless there is some obvious physical mismatch. I don't know how much of that was the play calling and how much was on Tua.

I love the stuff with Grant and Perry. That's where Tua gets to show off some of that ridiculous ball placement.
Exactly! He was more careless with the ball than i've previously seen before.
Our team is leading, their offense is doing jack, nothing wrong with being more concervative and letting them earn it.
 
mrbunglez said:
Still pissed at that bad snap, the one that caused a turnover, by Karras.
Just put it behind, dude. Karras had wet hands and the ball slipped out. He's taken full responsibility for the screwup and I have a hunch that the coaches will work with him on it. We still won the game and that was the goal. Part of this is dealing with unexpected adversity and overcoming it.
 
I don't read Kyle Crapp. His articles are nothing more than click bait spread over multiple pages and written with algorithms.
 
