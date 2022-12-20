What do the Forum experts make of Jevon Holland?

Bretaw131313
Happy Holidays Community,
I was curious... as someone who is a casual fan in terms of the Xs and Os .. what do the defensive experts around here make of Jevon Holland. From my point of view, with only the 'eyes' factor and watching and appreciating Football for 40 years (wow did I just say 40 years!!!) -- It seems to me that Holland is pretty much (at least this year) just another 'okay' defender.
He receives a lot of praise but I am not really seeing it on the field. I will admit he showed more to me last year but this year-- just not seeing anything more than mediocre for the most part. Obviously, he does make plays, but there are a lot of NFL players who make plays so I am asking more along the lines of:
Do people feel he will actually end up becoming a legitiate star not just another decent player? And, if so, what happened this year? Or, and I just not student of the game enough to see whatever little/solid/fundamental things he does?
Thanks
