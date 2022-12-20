 What do the Forum experts make of Jevon Holland? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What do the Forum experts make of Jevon Holland?

Bretaw131313

Bretaw131313

Happy Holidays Community,

I was curious... as someone who is a casual fan in terms of the Xs and Os .. what do the defensive experts around here make of Jevon Holland. From my point of view, with only the 'eyes' factor and watching and appreciating Football for 40 years (wow did I just say 40 years!!!) -- It seems to me that Holland is pretty much (at least this year) just another 'okay' defender.

He receives a lot of praise but I am not really seeing it on the field. I will admit he showed more to me last year but this year-- just not seeing anything more than mediocre for the most part. Obviously, he does make plays, but there are a lot of NFL players who make plays so I am asking more along the lines of:

Do people feel he will actually end up becoming a legitiate star not just another decent player? And, if so, what happened this year? Or, and I just not student of the game enough to see whatever little/solid/fundamental things he does?

Thanks
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

He was better last year than he has been this year.

I bought his jersey thinking he would become the next Ed Reed. But I'm now a bit worried he will only amount to an above average saftey.

It could be a sophomore slump but most likley it's the fact we have an idiot as the DC.

Last year Holland had Flores and Alexander calling defensive plays. Boyer only called plays for a couple of weeks last year before Alexander took over those duties to close out the last 8 weeks or so. I'm hoping with a better DC playcaller it will put Holland back in a position to succeed and become a top 5 saftey in this league.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
He is playing like a top25% safety right now, which is a regression from last year and earlier this year.

The entire secondary suffers when they have to overextend themselves.

Holland is literally doing everything and playing all the snaps. Same with X. These guys are being asked to do things that are not their ideal skill sets all the time for the good of the team.

Same with guys like Baker, too, who gets way more crap than he should (he’s not elite but he’s far from our biggest problem).

Jevon Holland should never be expected to make massive splash plays every game as a safety, but we are definitely missing some from him that we would get if Byron Jones, Needham, and Brandon Jones were playing.

We’d definitely see more rest and better play from X if the other lockdown guy was here.

We would definitely see more splashy sacks and stuffs from Baker if he could play downhill and have to do a less cerebral role.

The individuals will all suffer for the good of the team to pick up the slack.

Our defense gets way too much shit on this forum. We are in every game, we haven’t been even close to blown out a single time nor can point to the defense being terrible through the course of an entire game. They have bad moments, they’ve had some questionable alignments (wtf was that prevent in the end zone before half call against Sf?), but they also have made crucial stops, big plays and helped us win some games too.

Although we have been on a 3 game skid, we are playing extremely consistent complimentary football this season. This is the best balance I have personally ever witnessed in 28+ years of watching this team. And the fact that we haven’t lost to any bad teams is the sign of a GOOD team and a well coached one.

We aren’t perfect, but we are trending up and I’m happy with our coaching and direction as a squad.

And Holland, he’ll bounce back even better next year. He’s overextending and so he won’t look as good doing 1.5 peoples job - it’s normal.

Just my two cents
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
What exactly are you looking for when you watch him?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

This. I do think Holland is being asked to do a lot. I believe he was the spy at times versus Buffalo. He had that tremendous stop on one Allen scramble.

My personal take. Just so many injuries in the secondary.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

They have changed the way they are using him because of injuries and the style of defense.

I found it interesting they used him as a spy on Allen for a lot of the game Saturday, until it started snowing and the Bills needed Allen to run. Great coaching, but I digress.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

The defense has regressed collectively which has impacted him as well.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
IDK that we have regressed, other than the injury issues. Both Jones' out, Ogbah out, Needham out.

Those were all key pieces. How much can a unit sustain, and not have a drop off, collectively?
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

And hence we regressed. I didn't say why but injuries would be part of it. We definitely had a better defense in the previous seasons. Getting a turnover is a rarity this season.
 
Bretaw131313

Bretaw131313

I am just going by my inutuition, feel, and what's in front of me- I don't have enough technical knowledge for the game to look for things-- just that overall sense a person/fan gets from watching so much, and so intently (though not expertly).
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Hard to judge this year because he's being asked to do things that aren't his specialty, and to constantly change what he is doing. I still think he's an above average safety with the potential to be a great safety if he's put in a position to succeed.
 
Danny

Danny

There's no doubt he was much more productive last year. Having so many injuries in the secondary hasn’t help matters.
 
circumstances

circumstances

He, like X, is pressing, attempting to cover for new, bad, new and bad, teammates.
 
