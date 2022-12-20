What do the Forum experts make of Jevon Holland?

He is playing like a top25% safety right now, which is a regression from last year and earlier this year.



The entire secondary suffers when they have to overextend themselves.



Holland is literally doing everything and playing all the snaps. Same with X. These guys are being asked to do things that are not their ideal skill sets all the time for the good of the team.



Same with guys like Baker, too, who gets way more crap than he should (he’s not elite but he’s far from our biggest problem).



Jevon Holland should never be expected to make massive splash plays every game as a safety, but we are definitely missing some from him that we would get if Byron Jones, Needham, and Brandon Jones were playing.



We’d definitely see more rest and better play from X if the other lockdown guy was here.



We would definitely see more splashy sacks and stuffs from Baker if he could play downhill and have to do a less cerebral role.



The individuals will all suffer for the good of the team to pick up the slack.



Our defense gets way too much shit on this forum. We are in every game, we haven’t been even close to blown out a single time nor can point to the defense being terrible through the course of an entire game. They have bad moments, they’ve had some questionable alignments (wtf was that prevent in the end zone before half call against Sf?), but they also have made crucial stops, big plays and helped us win some games too.



Although we have been on a 3 game skid, we are playing extremely consistent complimentary football this season. This is the best balance I have personally ever witnessed in 28+ years of watching this team. And the fact that we haven’t lost to any bad teams is the sign of a GOOD team and a well coached one.



We aren’t perfect, but we are trending up and I’m happy with our coaching and direction as a squad.



And Holland, he’ll bounce back even better next year. He’s overextending and so he won’t look as good doing 1.5 peoples job - it’s normal.



Just my two cents