What do these top teams have in common?

BahamaFinFan78 said: Since we generally agree that we are nowhere near the final four and there is a thread about what the top teams' QBs have in common, how bout the teams in general? What do these four teams have in common? Click to expand...

KC, Buffalo and the Eagles all have good to great offensive lines and good to great defensive lines.Washington is an odd one as they played the weakest team in the playoffs imho and then got to play the Lions backup defense. Just how many starters did the Lions have missing? Nearly all of them?2 of them have the best 2 QB's in the league, 1 has a young and very, very promising QB and one is winning while their QB doesn't do a whole lot.So I'm not sure what all 4 have in common unless you mean all of their QB's are mobile? I'm not sure that's the reason why they are all were they are today though.