What do these top teams have in common?

Since we generally agree that we are nowhere near the final four and there is a thread about what the top teams' QBs have in common, how bout the teams in general? What do these four teams have in common?
It starts with the quarterbacks, honestly. They're incredibly talented and durable (as far as we can tell with Daniels). The teams have more depth and, generally speaking, better offensive line play (with the Chiefs being the possible exception), and they don't have to resort to gimmicks to get their points. They also have defenses that are either consistently good or are of the bend, don't break, variety.
Correct. Tua needs to play a perfect game, and even still might not win. If the Dolphins don't score on every drive they're not winning. These other guys can look like absolute crap, make one or two big plays and win the game easily.Well Bills won last night with there qb throwing zero td. There leading rusher had under 68yds rushing. There qb threw for under 128 passing yds. Great coaching and bully football wins in playoffs.
In all the div rd there was only one team that had great qb play. All the other teams won with average qb play. It takes a team. People need to stop being so obsessed with qb. Need to fucus more on building complete team.
Fins can only win if Tua plays really well. Will never win anything till team can win while qb has a so so game. Look at Eagles!!!!!
KC, Buffalo and the Eagles all have good to great offensive lines and good to great defensive lines.
Dude, you're a good poster and you have some good things to say. But isn't evident?
It was. I think OLine is the common thread. If Grier could get that concept down: "It all starts with OLine" then we would be on the way to fielding a competitive team. You get the skill players later. A good OLine can make average RB's look good along with pedestrian QB's. Hell, the Ravens won a SuperBowl with an average QB (Trent Dilfer).