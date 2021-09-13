What do you think about our direction with Noah Igbinoghene?

I hate to say it but I think he’s a dud. And if the lightbulb comes on next year such that he can get on the field he’s already more than halfway to FA.



Last years draft - with all of those picks - so many such that we drafted a LS in the 6th round and cut a 5th round guy after he struggled to use Zoom - we still don’t have a single player from that draft (Tua included) that we KNOW is a player.



What I mean is there is no sure thing yet from the 275 picks we had like you see in Waddle for example. He’s a stud. End of story. Last years huge draft haul - we still don’t know if we have anyone that will be better than average.



Back to Noah. Sigh….