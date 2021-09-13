What do you think about our direction with Noah Igbinoghene?

I’m not expecting much from him this season. To be honest, we don’t need him, and there’s no reason to push him into a situation that could hurt his confidence. I would like to see him contributing on special teams though.
Only way he gets on the field is if X or Byron Jones miss time. And even then, he probably just gets a handful of snaps unless Needham/Coleman struggle.
Next year will be his make or break season. It was stupid of us to have wasted a first round pick on someone who wasn’t going to be ready to contribute until his third season, but we can’t change that now and it doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be a good player.
I hate to say it but I think he’s a dud. And if the lightbulb comes on next year such that he can get on the field he’s already more than halfway to FA.
Last years draft - with all of those picks - so many such that we drafted a LS in the 6th round and cut a 5th round guy after he struggled to use Zoom - we still don’t have a single player from that draft (Tua included) that we KNOW is a player.
What I mean is there is no sure thing yet from the 275 picks we had like you see in Waddle for example. He’s a stud. End of story. Last years huge draft haul - we still don’t know if we have anyone that will be better than average.