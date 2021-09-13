 What do you think about our direction with Noah Igbinoghene? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What do you think about our direction with Noah Igbinoghene?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,497
Reaction score
2,981
Location
Orlando, Florida
I am not hitting a panic button now, but I am also wondering how his season will look like down the road. Thoughts?
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
659
Reaction score
549
Location
Rhode Island
I’m not expecting much from him this season. To be honest, we don’t need him, and there’s no reason to push him into a situation that could hurt his confidence. I would like to see him contributing on special teams though.
 
M

Marino2.0

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
111
Reaction score
257
Only way he gets on the field is if X or Byron Jones miss time. And even then, he probably just gets a handful of snaps unless Needham/Coleman struggle.

Next year will be his make or break season. It was stupid of us to have wasted a first round pick on someone who wasn’t going to be ready to contribute until his third season, but we can’t change that now and it doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be a good player.
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

Club Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2016
Messages
875
Reaction score
1,166
He's the 1st man up if Byron or X suffer a significant injury.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,991
Reaction score
24,245
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Wow...... Are you so desperate to start a thread that you make one for subject on which every single poster has already commented multiple times?

Like ya brother, but I really don't see the point, other than if someone gets their "jollies" from seing a player bashed yet again.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,183
Reaction score
11,689
Location
New Jersey
I hate to say it but I think he’s a dud. And if the lightbulb comes on next year such that he can get on the field he’s already more than halfway to FA.

Last years draft - with all of those picks - so many such that we drafted a LS in the 6th round and cut a 5th round guy after he struggled to use Zoom - we still don’t have a single player from that draft (Tua included) that we KNOW is a player.

What I mean is there is no sure thing yet from the 275 picks we had like you see in Waddle for example. He’s a stud. End of story. Last years huge draft haul - we still don’t know if we have anyone that will be better than average.

Back to Noah. Sigh….
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom