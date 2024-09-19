 What do you want to see out of Skylar? (Realistically) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What do you want to see out of Skylar? (Realistically)

What do you want to see out of Skyler that would convince you that we can win games with him as a backup until Tua comes back?
 
He needs to make the offense run smoothe and make throws to all 3 levels.

The only way to keep teams honest is to show you can hit the intermediate and deep balls.
 
Tua isn’t coming back. So what I hope to see is a lot of losses and the #1 draft pick.
I think they put him on IR to have an excuse to sit him the rest of the season. This team has quickly become the focal point of concussion discussion. If they let him play this year, and the worst happens, the media will rain hellfire down on the franchise. There is zero chance our owner and FO risk Tua having a 4th concussion on national TV.

We need to finish the tank we failed to complete in 2020 and 2012. The Panthers will be tough competition and I think they will go QB.
 
I think they put him on IR to have an excuse to sit him the rest of the season. This team has quickly become the focal point of concussion discussion. If they let him play this year, and the worst happens, the media will rain hellfire down on the franchise. There is zero chance our owner and FO risk Tua having a 4th concussion on national TV.

We need to finish the tank we failed to complete in 2020 and 2012. The Panthers will be tough competition and I think they will go QB.
If the media isn't paying Tua's salary they can stfu.

The Dolphins will do what is in the best interest of the team, whether that be shut him down and cut him, or let him play if he is ready.

I'm tired of hearing about what other people think.
 
Protect the ball. Manage the game accordingly. A little mobility. High completion % throws (which may be partially on McD's playcalling).

I personally think he's going to surprise some posters on here. Not ProBowl, but far from toilet bowl...

LFG!!!
 
If the media isn't paying Tua's salary they can stfu.

The Dolphins will do what is in the best interest of the team, whether that be shut him down and cut him, or let him play if he is ready.

I'm tired of hearing about what other people think.
The NFL is a business. Period. If we let Tua get another concussion this year it will negatively impact the NFL’s image. If we let him play to help the team win games, it will look even worse for our franchise.

I have no doubt our organization will eventually do what they feel is the best thing. Make no mistake, the optics of the situation are a massive factor they are going to consider. It is what it is.
 
