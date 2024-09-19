What do you want to see out of Skylar? (Realistically)

xSxPxHx
What do you want to see out of Skyler that would convince you that we can win games with him as a backup until Tua comes back?
I think they put him on IR to have an excuse to sit him the rest of the season. This team has quickly become the focal point of concussion discussion. If they let him play this year, and the worst happens, the media will rain hellfire down on the franchise. There is zero chance our owner and FO risk Tua having a 4th concussion on national TV.Tua isn’t coming back. So what I hope to see is a lot of losses and the #1 draft pick.
If the media isn't paying Tua's salary they can stfu.I think they put him on IR to have an excuse to sit him the rest of the season. This team has quickly become the focal point of concussion discussion. If they let him play this year, and the worst happens, the media will rain hellfire down on the franchise. There is zero chance our owner and FO risk Tua having a 4th concussion on national TV.
We need to finish the tank we failed to complete in 2020 and 2012. The Panthers will be tough competition and I think they will go QB.
I want his name to be correctly spelled as Skylar in the thread title.
The NFL is a business. Period. If we let Tua get another concussion this year it will negatively impact the NFL’s image. If we let him play to help the team win games, it will look even worse for our franchise.If the media isn't paying Tua's salary they can stfu.
The Dolphins will do what is in the best interest of the team, whether that be shut him down and cut him, or let him play if he is ready.
I'm tired of hearing about what other people think.