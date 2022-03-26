What does it take for Tua to stay or go next year?

IHATETHEJETS
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 202
- Reaction score
- 168
- Location
- Southern Maryland
There are so many Tua supporters and Tua haters out there (quite frankly getting tired of it), I want to know what kind of season does Tua need to stay?
Has over 4000 yards, over 30 TD, less than 10 INTs, the team goes 9-8 and misses the playoffs?
Has 3000 yard, 20 TD, 10 INTs, the team goes 10-7; makes the playoffs?
I guess the real question that I have is it more important for Tua stats or team wins?
Has over 4000 yards, over 30 TD, less than 10 INTs, the team goes 9-8 and misses the playoffs?
Has 3000 yard, 20 TD, 10 INTs, the team goes 10-7; makes the playoffs?
I guess the real question that I have is it more important for Tua stats or team wins?