What does it take for Tua to stay or go next year?

IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Aug 29, 2010
202
168
Southern Maryland
There are so many Tua supporters and Tua haters out there (quite frankly getting tired of it), I want to know what kind of season does Tua need to stay?

Has over 4000 yards, over 30 TD, less than 10 INTs, the team goes 9-8 and misses the playoffs?
Has 3000 yard, 20 TD, 10 INTs, the team goes 10-7; makes the playoffs?

I guess the real question that I have is it more important for Tua stats or team wins?
 
J

JKS4

Jan 2, 2011
585
806
I think he's going to be to put together a hell of a season to stick around longterm.

And I believe he's going to do it.
 
R

RockULikeAHurricane

Sep 14, 2021
80
111
29
El Paso, TX
We have one of the easiest strengths of schedules next year. We better rack up some wins. We need to see progress from Tua. He can’t continue to be carried to wins by the rest of the team to be considered successful.

If we’re gonna consider him for an extension in a couple years he needs to start looking elite. To me that means over 4500 yards and at least a 2:1 touchdown to interception ratio with over 30 TDs.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Jun 30, 2005
6,686
7,873
50
Santa Cruz, CA
RockULikeAHurricane said:
We have one of the easiest strengths of schedules next year. We better rack up some wins. We need to see progress from Tua. He can’t continue to be carried to wins by the rest of the team to be successful.

If we’re gonna consider him for an extension in a couple years he needs to start looking elite. To me that means over 4500 yards and at least a 2:1 touchdown to interception ratio with over 30 TDs.
I don't look at our schedule and think, "EASY!"

Those two games against the Chargers and Niners are both out here in CA. A couple of the NFCN games won't be too difficult, but we always have trouble with AFCN teams.

When we play the home games against the tougher teams will be a factor, as well as when we play them. I'd prefer the tougher games in the latter half of the season, since we, yet again, are going to have significant turnover.

At least we play the jests twice.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
10,724
11,844
IHATETHEJETS said:
There are so many Tua supporters and Tua haters out there (quite frankly getting tired of it), I want to know what kind of season does Tua need to stay?

Has over 4000 yards, over 30 TD, less than 10 INTs, the team goes 9-8 and misses the playoffs?
Has 3000 yard, 20 TD, 10 INTs, the team goes 10-7; makes the playoffs?

I guess the real question that I have is it more important for Tua stats or team wins?
Numbers don't matter. We can ignore that.
What will it take? Mcd needs to see a QB who plays well, improves over the season, fits the scheme, and can play at a top 10 level. If those occur, regardless of numbers, TT will be back.
What's needed to see him gone? That's tougher. A QB who can't be productive in the position, who is seen as holding the team back, and has hit his ceiling.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Jun 10, 2018
16,051
36,176
57
My own little world
IHATETHEJETS said:
There are so many Tua supporters and Tua haters out there (quite frankly getting tired of it), I want to know what kind of season does Tua need to stay?

Has over 4000 yards, over 30 TD, less than 10 INTs, the team goes 9-8 and misses the playoffs?
Has 3000 yard, 20 TD, 10 INTs, the team goes 10-7; makes the playoffs?

I guess the real question that I have is it more important for Tua stats or team wins?
Lol...... This seems an odd OP for someone who is "tired of it". You do realize it will attract the extremes from both ends of the spectrum?

Moving on to the question. Why would it matter if we made the playoffs, if his performance is that substandard? That would be basing the decision on emotion, rather than reality and rationality. You are right though. Some ppl won't give him credit where due, and some will continue to blindly support him regardless.

My opinion is that 4k yds is a minimal output. If he can't get there, we need to seriously consider moving on. It could be he gets injured, or just doesn't perform well, but either way it will be what it will be. Not getting it done. I really do not expect that to be the case though.

The TD/INT thing is not so clear cut to me. There are a lot of factors, and any judgement would be subject to the circumstances. For example, if he moves the ball efficiently, but we end up with a huge amount of rushing TDs, what's to complain about?

To answer the last sentence, ultimately team wins are more important than stats, BUT if it becomes obvious that your QB (irrespective of the name on the jersey) is just mediocre or subpar, you have to look at alternatives. There are no more passes, reasons or excuses AFAIC.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
3,244
4,162
He needs to play well.

High completion percentage and low interceptions.

He needs to get the ball to his play makers on time and in stride.If he does that the numbers will be there and more importantly the team will be winning games.

Unless he gets hurt i can't see him not improving significantly. his skill set is perfect for getting the ball to a guy like Hill as well as Waddle.

I am confident that Mcdaniel will find creative ways to get those guys open and to run the ball well enough to make Tua's job pretty easy.

But it still comes down to the OL. Last year this team had ONE legit NFL starter(Hunt)now they have three.Dieter seems adequate at C and if someone steps up at RT they should be a solid NFL OL, something we have not seen in a long time.
 
IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Aug 29, 2010
202
168
Southern Maryland
Mach2 said:
Lol...... This seems an odd OP for someone who is "tired of it". You do realize it will attract the extremes from both ends of the spectrum?

Moving on to the question. Why would it matter if we made the playoffs, if his performance is that substandard? That would be basing the decision on emotion, rather than reality and rationality. You are right though. Some ppl won't give him credit where due, and some will continue to blindly support him regardless.

My opinion is that 4k yds is a minimal output. If he can't get there, we need to seriously consider moving on. It could be he gets injured, or just doesn't perform well, but either way it will be what it will be. Not getting it done. I really do not expect that to be the case though.

The TD/INT thing is not so clear cut to me. There are a lot of factors, and any judgement would be subject to the circumstances. For example, if he moves the ball efficiently, but we end up with a huge amount of rushing TDs, what's to complain about?

To answer the last sentence, ultimately team wins are more important than stats, BUT if it becomes obvious that your QB (irrespective of the name on the jersey) is just mediocre or subpar, you have to look at alternatives. There are no more passes, reasons or excuses AFAIC.
That is the kind of response that I was looking for. Tired of people saying he isn't Herbert with the high numbers. He may not have the high Td's but he has plenty more wins then Herbert.

I didn't want to turn this into Herbert vs. Burrow vs. Tua, and thankfully it hasn't yet.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Jun 30, 2005
6,686
7,873
50
Santa Cruz, CA
IHATETHEJETS said:
That is the kind of response that I was looking for. Tired of people saying he isn't Herbert with the high numbers. He may not have the high Td's but he has plenty more wins then Herbert.

I didn't want to turn this into Herbert vs. Burrow vs. Tua, and thankfully it hasn't yet.
I had a feeling where you were going just by seeing "supporters and haters."

Yes, wins are important, but I want to see wins because he helped, not despite his play. So far, the best you can say is that with a better team, he can be another Trent Dilfer. (well, you can say anything)

I expect that to be his bare minimum, especially with the dozen new players added this FA period.

And to be honest, I think he's going to end up needing to be more than Trent Dilfer, if we want to sniff a SB, because of those dozen, or so, players added, not a single one was on D.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Jun 10, 2018
16,051
36,176
57
My own little world
Joe Dolfan said:
I had a feeling where you were going just by seeing "supporters and haters."

Yes, wins are important, but I want to see wins because he helped, not despite his play. So far, the best you can say is that with a better team, he can be another Trent Dilfer. (well, you can say anything)

I expect that to be his bare minimum, especially with the dozen new players added this FA period.

And to be honest, I think he's going to end up needing to be more than Trent Dilfer, if we want to sniff a SB, because of those dozen, or so, players added, not a single one was on D.
That might be one reason McD was fine, or even preferred to leave the D intact, DC and all.

It presented the opportunity to concentrate solely on the offense this offseason. The players we have were picked up, and developed, were for this specific scheme. Bringing in a new philosophy would have almost assuredly meant retooling that side of the ball to some extent, as we have neither the LBs, nor the Dlinemen to go with a 4-3 base.
 
IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Aug 29, 2010
202
168
Southern Maryland
I am hoping that we can get the Oline to understand the offensive scheme, I think that will help the most. With both Hill and Waddle having the speed that they have, the pass portion of the Oline can wait a little. I think the run portion of the O is going to take a little while longer. If Tua can keep the ship afloat while the Oline starts jelling with run blocking, I think we will have a much better O then last year, I know it doesn't take much.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Sep 23, 2016
2,054
2,418
IHATETHEJETS said:
There are so many Tua supporters and Tua haters out there (quite frankly getting tired of it), I want to know what kind of season does Tua need to stay?

Has over 4000 yards, over 30 TD, less than 10 INTs, the team goes 9-8 and misses the playoffs?
Has 3000 yard, 20 TD, 10 INTs, the team goes 10-7; makes the playoffs?

I guess the real question that I have is it more important for Tua stats or team wins?
Why does it have to be both ends of the spectrum?

I’m a centrist. I don’t hate Tua and I won’t wear the rosy-colored glasses. I call it like I see it.

I see progression. Slow but moving forward. I don’t see a 5 overall but what can one expect behind that line?

I truly believe Tua is going to shine this season and that’s not me being a homer.

Let’s just pray the kid stays healthy. The biggest thing I hate about Tua- and he’s not to blame- is that every time he gets hit the hairs stand up on the back of my neck. I watch him drop back on pins and needles. I wish we’d roll him out more often.
 
B

bdizzle00

May 5, 2007
2,287
3,014
fansinceGWilson said:
Numbers don't matter. We can ignore that.
What will it take? Mcd needs to see a QB who plays well, improves over the season, fits the scheme, and can play at a top 10 level. If those occur, regardless of numbers, TT will be back.
What's needed to see him gone? That's tougher. A QB who can't be productive in the position, who is seen as holding the team back, and has hit his ceiling.
I get that numbers might not tell an entire story, but to say they don't matter and can be ignored is simply not true. Numbers are a measure of productivity, productivity typically leads to more yards and scores, and therefore success and wins. I'm sure there are outliers (cue the 2020 Deshaun Watson narrative), but for the most part, numbers absolutely matter. If Tua plays at a top 10 level, his numbers will reflect that. I think he can do it.
 
