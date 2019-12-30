What does success look like for the Dolphins in 2020?

With a 5-11 record in 2019 after a historically bad start to the season, it’s safe to say this team and coaching staff exceeded all expectations.



So does this change your outlook and expectations for 2020 at all?



For example, if they finished 5-11 again, would you deem that a failure?



Sometimes exceeding expectations in first year can be a bit of a curse as it was for Sparano after going 11-5 in first year. It altered the trajectory of their plan and gave them false hope and sped up the timetable of expectations from fans.



To me, 5-11 in 2020 would be acceptable, indeed expected. Actually, anything in the range of 4-12 and 6-10 is what I would expect given the strength of the 2020 schedule and the needs of this team (and the adjustments new players would make joining).