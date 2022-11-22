What Dolphins Present do you hope gets placed under the Tree?

Black Friday is around the corner. I found a piece of metal wall art with LED lights which I would like to be placed in the man cave. It is a bit pricey and I know as soon as I hang it up (hoping I get it) the Dolphins will revert to their old logo. Santa might leave me a bag of coal since I was a former Tua-nonbeliever!



What is the Miami Dolphins apparel/item do you wish would be gifted to you this holiday season (tangible as many will say a super bowl trophy)?