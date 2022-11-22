 What Dolphins Present do you hope gets placed under the Tree? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Dolphins Present do you hope gets placed under the Tree?

fins317

fins317

Apr 23, 2005
389
540
Boca Raton, FL
Black Friday is around the corner. I found a piece of metal wall art with LED lights which I would like to be placed in the man cave. It is a bit pricey and I know as soon as I hang it up (hoping I get it) the Dolphins will revert to their old logo. Santa might leave me a bag of coal since I was a former Tua-nonbeliever!

What is the Miami Dolphins apparel/item do you wish would be gifted to you this holiday season (tangible as many will say a super bowl trophy)?
 

BIGTom-

BIGTom-

Aug 13, 2012
223
636
Can you share a link to that LED Light??
 
G

GBpackers10

Sep 22, 2010
1,356
2,444
I love the Dolphins as well! I’m really enjoying them being back to their winning ways.
 
