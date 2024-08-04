 What DON'T You Like About Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What DON'T You Like About Tua?

For me it is that Tua, for the most part, is not on point when throwing the long ball. With Hill's blazing speed, it would be nice to see Tua put it on the numbers when Cheetah goes deep.

Tua Is improving though...

You?
Without hesitation it's his die-hard Tua-anon fans and his Die-hard Haters.

Both sides of the aisle are the worst part about Tua.
 
From a football standpoint I would like him to be bigger, faster and have a stronger arm. :chuckle:

I am hoping to see his mobility improve a bit this year due to his dropping some weight.

Hopefully we will see a little more elusiveness from him when avoiding the rush.
 
Yeah, that is a head scratcher for sure.

For me, it is the ability to pick up 1st downs and extend drives with his legs. I am still optimistic that this will improve as his confidence post injuries grows, but that would be the one knock I have.
 
Ranking the top deep passers by EPA from the 2023 season

We rank the top quarterbacks in expected points per play added on deep passes during the 2023 NFL season.
Tua was the 3rd best deep ball QB last year, just saying
 
