What draft prospects would you pound the table for?

For me there is 2 prospects that I feel really really good about.

-The first is Najee Harris, he’s as complete of a RB as I’ve seen since Saquon Barkley. He lacks open field elite speed but he’s plenty fast enough, breaks tackles, hurdles guys, is an excellent receiver, picks up blitzes in pass pro, and has high character.

-The second is Kyle Pitts. Will preface this by saying I’m a gators fan so I am biased. But I’ve watched the most tape of him than any prospect and he’s the best college TE I have ever seen. Randy Moss is the player who always came to mind when watching Pitts cause it doesn’t matter how you try and cover him he comes down with the catch. I don’t think he’s the best fit for Miami cause his skill set is very similar to Mike Gesicki and I’m not necessarily advocating for us to draft him, I just feel he’s a prospect who is going to translate to the NFL very very well.