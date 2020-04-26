What else do we need?

raving
I think we need 2 more o lineman. We got 2 in UDFA but I think we are going to get 2 more veterans that fall off from other teams...
A running back. Again someone established or a surprise opportunity.
A receiver (tho we picked 2 in UDFA... so
A tight end - tho Barry Jackson reported we are converting a UDFA DL to a tight end....
Any know about this player being converted to TE - sounded like a good idea.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Some new fans (not you) but there are some lousy “fans” on here who just hate every move and have nothing to back it up outside of trash comments and 4 letter words to describe them as a human and their skill set.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

We will all be more informed after the season.

Let's just hope we see some Preseason in August when it's hot and humid out.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Dolphinator530 said:
Some new fans (not you) but there are some lousy “fans” on here who just hate every move and have nothing to back it up outside of trash comments and 4 letter words to describe them as a human and their skill set.
"Throw **** up against the wall to see what sticks" to describe the new players was a doozy. A few here are salty, but alot of them came out of no where.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

We need a season...

Somebody tell the NWO to take over in, ohhhh, say a decade from now...
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Dolphinator530 said:
Some new fans (not you) but there are some lousy “fans” on here who just hate every move and have nothing to back it up outside of trash comments and 4 letter words to describe them as a human and their skill set.
A nice way to derail the thread.

OP, I think Miami needs to sprinkle in some more skills players which can be done next draft.
 
Njphinsfan

Njphinsfan

raving said:
I think we need 2 more o lineman. We got 2 in UDFA but I think we are going to get 2 more veterans that fall off from other teams...
A running back. Again someone established or a surprise opportunity.
A receiver (tho we picked 2 in UDFA... so
A tight end - tho Barry Jackson reported we are converting a UDFA DL to a tight end....
Any know about this player being converted to TE - sounded like a good idea.
DJ Fluker was just released by Seattle. Only 29 and extremely high character guy. If they want another RG, not sure what kind of money he would want.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

We need to see our new players working together in training camp.
We have a good infusion of young players.
The team is better on paper.
 
