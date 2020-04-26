What else do we need?

raving
I think we need 2 more o lineman. We got 2 in UDFA but I think we are going to get 2 more veterans that fall off from other teams...
A running back. Again someone established or a surprise opportunity.
A receiver (tho we picked 2 in UDFA... so
A tight end - tho Barry Jackson reported we are converting a UDFA DL to a tight end....
Any know about this player being converted to TE - sounded like a good idea.
