What ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard about Tua

Kids career is playing out like I said from the beginning..



Im on the record for saying in no way shape of form should he start his rookie year, and it was not just because of the obvious, his injury, it was also because I didn't believe he was ready to lead the team, reason I stated was because Tua is the type of human who needs to earn the respect of his teammates before he's given the title.



I said this when it happened and lot of folks mocked it, He did not feel worthy of the starting role over Fitzpatrick and the way Fitz was playing and leading that team..



all those bad decisions led to him losing his confidence.



he's good to go now.



lets watch this artist shred.