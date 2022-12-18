 What exactly was the call on the bill pass that hit the olineman? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
What exactly was the call on the bill pass that hit the olineman?

ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,053
Reaction score
9,461
It’s called the WWE….I mean the NFL.

Just another call that we’ll hear was a mistake during the week. Just like the Phillips roughing the passer call.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,192
Reaction score
2,178
It was bullshit. Watch sometime this week the nfl will say it should’ve been a penalty. Just like last week they said it wasn’t roughing the passer. Do we ever get a call in our favor
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,646
Reaction score
23,372
Location
New Jersey
We didn’t lose because of the refs but that was intentional grounding. It was moreso than Bridgeatwr’s grounding / safety. I’ve come to the conclusion the refs just aren’t very good at their jobs and every team gets hosed. Look at Minnesota’s scoop and score that didn’t count today. That was insanely bad of a call.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,737
Reaction score
8,038
I'm not sure, but I think they got rid of the illegal touching situation, in terms of when the ball inadvertantly hits a lineman, a few seasons ago. It's still illegal if the lineman tries to catch the ball, but if the ball hits you in the back or leg I don't think that's illegal anymore. As for the intentional grounding, there was a rb in the backfield, but not sure how close he was to where the ball landed.

I'm still not 100% sold on the Bills 2 pt conversion not sure if it was clear enough that he broke the plane to overturn the call that was made on the field.
 
