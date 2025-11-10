What guys on IR / PUP

royalshank
Will likely get back on the field this year?
- Austin Jackson
- James Daniels
- Darren Waller
- Eichenberg (he’s important depth IMO)
Anyone have info that suggests these guys (or others) could come back? Sure would be nice if 1,2,3 on the list above got on the field.
