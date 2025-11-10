 What guys on IR / PUP | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What guys on IR / PUP

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
29,618
Reaction score
41,752
Location
New Jersey
Will likely get back on the field this year?

- Austin Jackson
- James Daniels
- Darren Waller
- Eichenberg (he’s important depth IMO)

Anyone have info that suggests these guys (or others) could come back? Sure would be nice if 1,2,3 on the list above got on the field.
 
royalshank said:
Will likely get back on the field this year?

- Austin Jackson
- James Daniels
- Darren Waller
- Eichenberg (he’s important depth IMO)

Anyone have info that suggests these guys (or others) could come back? Sure would be nice if 1,2,3 on the list above got on the field.
Click to expand...
I believe I heard/read Eich is not expected to return.
 
royalshank said:
Will likely get back on the field this year?

- Austin Jackson
- James Daniels
- Darren Waller
- Eichenberg (he’s important depth IMO)

Anyone have info that suggests these guys (or others) could come back? Sure would be nice if 1,2,3 on the list above got on the field.
Click to expand...
I'll be surprised if any of them return/make an appearance tbh.
 
royalshank said:
Will likely get back on the field this year?

- Austin Jackson
- James Daniels
- Darren Waller
- Eichenberg (he’s important depth IMO)

Anyone have info that suggests these guys (or others) could come back? Sure would be nice if 1,2,3 on the list above got on the field.
Click to expand...
Only info you can get is from McDaniel himself and usually he'll show some optimism if someone is close to returning, he hasn't done that so far for any of them.

He might say something today about it, it's usually Barry Jackson's first press conference question, which is great because then you can skip the rest of the "ummm's" and "aaahh"
 
Jason Sanders, personally I was really liking Patterson and was hoping to get out from Sanders contract next year. But Patterson has been shaky the last two games missing FG's and XP's
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Wasn't AJax's return supposed to be soon?
Click to expand...
It's been soon for weeks, it's always the same with him.

We haven't heard a peep about Daniels and reports this week were saying Eichenberg might be out for the season. I'm convinced that was a loyalty payment to him.
 
I mean daniels has a pec injury and so does waller. Daniels hasn't been around since week 1 so I def don't expect to see waller back at all. Daniels maybe it is torn. No idea but I am starting to think we won't see him till December if at all. Jackson turf too. I heard he was rehabbing. Probably will have set back and be out for year. Andrew meyer the center. Elbow in camp. They must have cut it off or something. I don't expect anyone back
 
royalshank said:
Will likely get back on the field this year?

- Austin Jackson
- James Daniels
- Darren Waller
- Eichenberg (he’s important depth IMO)

Anyone have info that suggests these guys (or others) could come back? Sure would be nice if 1,2,3 on the list above got on the field.
Click to expand...
Jackson and Daniel need take yr off and get healthy.
 
Rick Cartman said:
Jackson needs to come back if he can, he has no salary guarantees after this season
Click to expand...
Unfortunately he's had a lot of guaranteed money already. The Dolphins gain next to nothing cutting him before June 1 due to the contract restructure this season. Miami really needs to have a plan to move on from him, he's featured in 28 games out of the last 60, it's getting ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom