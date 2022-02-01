What happen to all the Brian Flores support while he was a coach for us?

juniorseau55 said: This forum was filled with Brian Flores supporters every day, every week, and all year long. But now now that he is gone all that is heard is the exact opposite.

What happen to "Coach Flo" this, and "Coach Flo" that? Things have even taken a bigger turn, since he's making an attempt to challenge the flawed Rooney Rule.

It's because these cheerleaders will call you names and tell you to go be a fan of another team if you dare criticize any part of the team but as soon as that person is gone, they'll be the first ones calling him a bum. I've seen it over and over again. Just wait till tua gets traded. Every tua lover in here will say that he sucked all along. They are quite comical