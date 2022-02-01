 What happen to all the Brian Flores support while he was a coach for us? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What happen to all the Brian Flores support while he was a coach for us?

This forum was filled with Brian Flores supporters every day, every week, and all year long. But now now that he is gone all that is heard is the exact opposite.
What happen to "Coach Flo" this, and "Coach Flo" that? Things have even taken a bigger turn, since he's making an attempt to challenge the flawed Rooney Rule.
 

The in “Flores we trust” stuff died in the 56-26 loss to Buffalo and then any straggler supporters officially died with the 1-7 start.
 
Seems an odd question.

There were plenty of ppl who had their issues with Flores before he was fired.

I had no problem with the guy (wasn't upset we moved on either) until today. I think there is ample reason to turn on him now.

What was the point of this thread again???????
 
It's because these cheerleaders will call you names and tell you to go be a fan of another team if you dare criticize any part of the team but as soon as that person is gone, they'll be the first ones calling him a bum. I've seen it over and over again. Just wait till tua gets traded. Every tua lover in here will say that he sucked all along. They are quite comical
 
So you just blindly support someone just because he's employed by the dolphins and then say he sucks when he's gone. So did he suck all along and you just denied it or was he good and just started to suck once he's gone?
 
I liked Flores, I hate Ross, he is scumbag realtor up here in NYC, the contractors up here hate his company. Ross is a snake oil salesman and needs to sell the team, I can only hope that one of the well known Florida sinkholes opens under his mansion and sucks him straight to the gates of hell where he belongs. His big head and giant F****** ears will most likely save him though, bastard demon owner!
 
