What happen to all the Brian Flores support while he was a coach for us?

juniorseau55
Go Fins
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 7,108
- Reaction score
- 3,826
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
This forum was filled with Brian Flores supporters every day, every week, and all year long. But now now that he is gone all that is heard is the exact opposite.
What happen to "Coach Flo" this, and "Coach Flo" that? Things have even taken a bigger turn, since he's making an attempt to challenge the flawed Rooney Rule.
What happen to "Coach Flo" this, and "Coach Flo" that? Things have even taken a bigger turn, since he's making an attempt to challenge the flawed Rooney Rule.