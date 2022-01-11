 What Happened (Possibly) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Happened (Possibly)

Jamesw

Jamesw

Ross and Grier wanted Tua. Flores wanted Herbert. As Tua didn't progress as quickly as quickly as hoped (injury, Fitz doing well, and being a rookie) and Herbert doing well, Flores was pissed and didn't support Tua. A rift began to grow between Flo/Grier/Ross last season and continued this season. The Watson infatuation further destroyed any remaining goodwill between Coach and Front Office. Ross played both sides and Grier (who must have blackmail photos) will always side with Ross no matter what.

I believe Flo knew this marriage wasn't going to last all season. You could see it in his body language and demeanor. He became even further robotic, and detached. The reported yelling between Flo and Tua at halftime of the Titans game sealed the point of no return. Ross/Grier got involved after the game and Flo basically told them to F-themselves.

Flores never lost the locker room and even though he didn't connect with Tua, I'm sure there is mutual respect. Flores will find another HC gig this year or next and be a successful HC.

My personal take is that Ross and his weasel - I mean Grier are not good for our Dolphins, but as owner, there isn't anything to be done about it. On the positive side, Ross is very old and wont be round much longer.

Plenty of blame/drama on all sides of this debacle.
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Jamesw said:
Until Ross sells or dies were ****ed.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Jamesw said:
Wow
Only the 200th time I read this take on the forum today
 
Z

zucca

Ok. But what has Flores done as a HC to justify him thinking he can get away with stuff like that. Seems to have a real high opinion of himself.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Jamesw said:
Nobody forces you to read any post brother. Sorry if my thoughts bore you.
Couldn’t help it
By chance I thought it might be an original thought being you felt the need to start a new thread and litter the board
But then realized this coulda been posted in any of the other 50 threads saying the same thing
No offense
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Kinda proud of Tua for giving it back to Flo, wasn’t aware of that. Shows some moxie and I though he was more of a passive dude.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

EasyRider said:
Couldn’t help it
By chance I thought it might be an original thought being you felt the need to start a new thread and litter the board
But then realized this coulda been posted in any of the other 50 threads saying the same thing
No offense
None taken friend. Any thoughts on his replacement? My first thought if we wanted a seasoned veteran would be Zimmer, but he would be too harsh for Ross/Grier.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Jamesw said:
Good theory but one thing that is a fatal flaw to this theory is: if Tua was Grier’s guy, and Flo didn’t believe in Tua, why would Grier actively try to trade for Watson? The rift would play out with Grier demanding Tua was the guy for the franchise and not cave to Flo with a trade.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Jamesw said:
None taken friend. Any thoughts on his replacement? My first thought if we wanted a seasoned veteran would be Zimmer, but he would be too harsh for Ross/Grier.
I don’t like retreads who haven’t won anything
Zimmer to me is that coach who wins regular season games and that’s it. Stable but not a winner
I know Harbaugh comes with an expiration date but he’s intriguing but so is Pederson
I like Dabolls play calling but not convinced he can run a team
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Tomorrow we find out a deal is in place for Tua, Flores was in his corner all along, its Chris Grier with a steel chair!
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Jamesw said:
None taken friend. Any thoughts on his replacement? My first thought if we wanted a seasoned veteran would be Zimmer, but he would be too harsh for Ross/Grier.
Don't mind brother Easy. He rips anyone that has the nerve to start a thread on a subject already being discussed.

The staff is putting in place a post number requirement on who can start a thread which he'll like however you can start one only time you choose my friend.
 
