What Happened (Possibly)

Ross and Grier wanted Tua. Flores wanted Herbert. As Tua didn't progress as quickly as quickly as hoped (injury, Fitz doing well, and being a rookie) and Herbert doing well, Flores was pissed and didn't support Tua. A rift began to grow between Flo/Grier/Ross last season and continued this season. The Watson infatuation further destroyed any remaining goodwill between Coach and Front Office. Ross played both sides and Grier (who must have blackmail photos) will always side with Ross no matter what.



I believe Flo knew this marriage wasn't going to last all season. You could see it in his body language and demeanor. He became even further robotic, and detached. The reported yelling between Flo and Tua at halftime of the Titans game sealed the point of no return. Ross/Grier got involved after the game and Flo basically told them to F-themselves.



Flores never lost the locker room and even though he didn't connect with Tua, I'm sure there is mutual respect. Flores will find another HC gig this year or next and be a successful HC.



My personal take is that Ross and his weasel - I mean Grier are not good for our Dolphins, but as owner, there isn't anything to be done about it. On the positive side, Ross is very old and wont be round much longer.



Plenty of blame/drama on all sides of this debacle.