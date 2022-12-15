What happened to the pre-snap shuffling the Defense used to do?

This was a big part of our Defense last year and it confused the heck out of rookies and some vet QBs alike. Before the snap our Defense used to move around, show blitz then back off, come up to the line then drop back after the hike. Just overall confusing the opposing qbs trying to read the D.

That alone used to throw off offenses and is a big part of why we were a top 10 D.



What happened and why don't we go back to it?