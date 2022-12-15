 What happened to the pre-snap shuffling the Defense used to do? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What happened to the pre-snap shuffling the Defense used to do?

This was a big part of our Defense last year and it confused the heck out of rookies and some vet QBs alike. Before the snap our Defense used to move around, show blitz then back off, come up to the line then drop back after the hike. Just overall confusing the opposing qbs trying to read the D.
That alone used to throw off offenses and is a big part of why we were a top 10 D.

What happened and why don't we go back to it?
 
I’ve asked the exact same question 1,000 times. Never been answered.
 
Unfortunately it was Flores leading the defense too bad we couldn’t keep him as dc lol
 
I've seen it on a couple 3rd downs - but definitely not at the frequency it was at last season..

But my 2 cents? We don't have the corners (or coaching doesn't have the confidence) to run man coverage/0 blitz.. too many injuries/lack of Byron Jones
 
