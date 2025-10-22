 What Happened to Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Happened to Tua?

Now, I will preface this by saying that some of you never liked Tua, and never thought he would be a good NFL QB. This thread is not for you. You were right; he didn't turn into a franchise QB. Cheers for you. Good. Nice. Way to go. Now, for everyone else: what happened? Tua was a consensus top QB coming into the draft. In fact, before his injury, he was considered the #1 overall pick. Remember the national media talking about "Tank for Tua". His college stats are very good.

Tua was not a bad NFL QB as well. In fact, he was really good when it came to accuracy. That was his "thing". He never showed a cannon arm, but he was usually on target. I may be wrong, but it seems like he was more mobile at the beginning of his NFL career as well. We do know he actually won games as well. Now, his first season, he probably wasn't ready to start. They should have kept going with Fitzmagic, but we had an anomaly that year, a hurricane. Because of it, our bye week got moved up earlier. I believe the plan was to start Tua after the bye week and since it was moved up, he started earlier than expected. I think Flores eluded to being forced to play Tua. We do know as well that Tua put up great stats for a few years.

He had three years of over 100 rating. Now, what happened? He has seriously regressed, starting last season and continuing into this one. Have the injuries caught up to him and he's physically able to do it anymore? Have the concussions put strain on his mental ability to read and react? Is he seeing ghosts from being hit so much? Did the league just figure him out or figure out the McDaniel offense and we haven't adjusted? What do you guys think happened?
 
Think he just had a career year on a system Mike designed and it was hard to stop. He never was great. I still want McDaniel to coach our team. He young and I believe he will be great in a few more years. If Grier and Tua go and we can draft Mendoza. We be in the Superbowl in 3 years.
 
He looks like someone that is playing to not get hit and panics at the first sign of someone in his face. His footwork this year is terrible when it has been great the 3 years before it. He's throwing everything off his back foot like he can't drive through the ball.
 
You would almost think he was playing through an injury he has been so bad.

But they would not be hiding that, they would be using it to excuse the teams play.

He has less zip on the ball than he had in the past, and he could not afford to lose any, whatever the reason.
 
I'm thinking that he is an extreme system QB, and the system he was in (McDaniel's) worked very well for a couple of years. The system has been figured out, and McD and Tua haven't (or can't) adjust. I think teams now understand Tua's limitations as a spot throwing accurate QB, and play off of that. He's one read. McD had us thinking Tua was reading defenses, when he was actually looking off guys to throw to his first read.

Personally, I think his career as an average starter is over.

Just my two cents.
 
The o-line is atrocious (Strange and Jonah are making me wish Eichenberg was back) but I think Tua just doesn't care at this point. He knows the season is lost. He knows everyone is being fired. He's getting paid regardless. I just don't see Tua as that Brady type guy win at all costs no matter what. I think he's just accepted it at this point and will come back again next year cause of his contract situation with a new coaching staff.
 
kingfin23 said:
Think he just had a career year on a system Mike designed and it was hard to stop. He never was great. I still want McDaniel to coach our team. He young and I believe he will be great in a few more years. If Grier and Tua go and we can draft Mendoza. We be in the Superbowl in 3 years.
Get off the drugs dude! McDaniel ain't taking this team nowhere but the toilet bowl and he has to go by the end of the season! Plus no good GM will come here if he is forced to keep him as the head coach.
 
Honestly, I think it’s McDaniel.
I’m not trying to sound like a Tua homer, but I’m just calling it how I see it. Tua was legit in college before the injury. It was literally “Tank for Tua.” After he got hurt, he still showed flashes. Not many QBs can come back from that and pull off a comeback like that Ravens game.


Then McDaniel comes in, and suddenly we’re the top offense in the league. But now? It’s starting to feel like the Wildcat era all over again — something that caught the league by surprise, worked for a while, and then everyone figured it out.


I keep reading the same comments: “Throw the ball quicker,” “Why always slants?”
And honestly, I think the play calling is the problem. It’s gotten predictable, basic, almost high school level at times.
 
Tua is a system QB and the only system that he was good in was McD until the NFL caught up. Tua is done now, everyone knows how to shut him down. Tua fanboys need to move on. Everyone in the NFL knows how to beat Tua. Watch any of ex NFL players talking about him. They all know that Tua can’t read a NFL defense and has a weak arm. Tua is cooked! He is fragile, scared and has a weak arm! I would cut that ****er right now and eat the dead money.

Grier needs to be fired too! Everyone in the organization who was part of scouting needs to be fired!



 
I was always one of the antis, but I'll respond anyway.

Tua is fragile (which is why I didn't want him), and he has regressed for JUST this reason. He can't run much; he knows that he can't take a big hit... and this severely limits what he can do... so things have to be near perfect for him in order for him to succeed. On the right team, with a stacked lineup... he's VERY good, but he'll always be fragile and that's just not going to change.
 
I think the most likely scenario is the years of terrible oline’s have ruined him. He’s seeing ghost and playing too fast. Once you start expecting to get immediate pressure the easy things start to get hard. I also think he was expected to hide massive holes in our offense such as a bad line and it’s very possible this is the worst line he’s had and he just can’t do it.

Other possibility is that mysterious hip injury we never heard much about was worse than expected as many have noted his base and mechanics all look off.

We’ll probably let him go and he’ll have some success with a team like the rams or Steelers if he can shake off those ghost and get a decent line. Hard to imagine any scenario he succeeds here at this point.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I think the most likely scenario is the years of terrible oline’s have ruined him. He’s seeing ghost and playing too fast. Once you start expecting to get immediate pressure the easy things start to get hard. I also think he was expected to hide massive holes in our offense such as a bad line and it’s very possible this is the worst line he’s had and he just can’t do it.

Other possibility is that mysterious hip injury we never heard much about was worse than expected as many have noted his base and mechanics all look off.

We’ll probably let him go and he’ll have some success with a team like the rams or Steelers if he can shake off those ghost and get a decent line. Hard to imagine any scenario he succeeds here at this point.
Steelers lmao! They are a cold weather team and he would face the Browns defense twice a year! Tua is done!
 
OGMarinofan said:
Steelers lmao! They are a cold weather team and he would face the Browns defense twice a year! Tua is done!
Mike Tomlin wouldn’t be as incompetent to not run his power back until they were down 18 and in the 2nd half because that’s how you win cold/bad weather games.
 
