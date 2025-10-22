What Happened to Tua?

Tua Tagovailoa Career Stats - NCAAF - ESPN Complete career NCAAF stats for Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on ESPN. Includes scoring, rushing, defensive and receiving stats.

Now, I will preface this by saying that some of you never liked Tua, and never thought he would be a good NFL QB. This thread is not for you. You were right; he didn't turn into a franchise QB. Cheers for you. Good. Nice. Way to go. Now, for everyone else: what happened? Tua was a consensus top QB coming into the draft. In fact, before his injury, he was considered the #1 overall pick. Remember the national media talking about "Tank for Tua". His college stats are very good.Tua was not a bad NFL QB as well. In fact, he was really good when it came to accuracy. That was his "thing". He never showed a cannon arm, but he was usually on target. I may be wrong, but it seems like he was more mobile at the beginning of his NFL career as well. We do know he actually won games as well. Now, his first season, he probably wasn't ready to start. They should have kept going with Fitzmagic, but we had an anomaly that year, a hurricane. Because of it, our bye week got moved up earlier. I believe the plan was to start Tua after the bye week and since it was moved up, he started earlier than expected. I think Flores eluded to being forced to play Tua. We do know as well that Tua put up great stats for a few years.He had three years of over 100 rating. Now, what happened? He has seriously regressed, starting last season and continuing into this one. Have the injuries caught up to him and he's physically able to do it anymore? Have the concussions put strain on his mental ability to read and react? Is he seeing ghosts from being hit so much? Did the league just figure him out or figure out the McDaniel offense and we haven't adjusted? What do you guys think happened?