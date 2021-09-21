Woke up this morning and everything that I have thought is gone. What happened? I thought Florez came in and changed the culture and turned this team around.



He came in and rebuilt the team and all the sudden we got 10 wins and we’re no longer the laughingstock of the league and a complete embarrassment of a team.



Now here we are again! After one game here we are again!!! Completely exposed as the joke we are everything was just an illusion. Realistically we actually only won 10 games because of Ryan Fitzpatrick.



Tua is Too small and to weak Just like everyone saying it’s the truth I thought maybe it was bullshit! I thought his talent his accuracy His college experience would shine through especially with Florez coaching him but the guy can’t even build an offensive line.



He can’t even find an offensive coordinator! I’m still shocked I’m sitting here I have the day off of work wondering why I feel so glum and it dawned on me the team is still an embarrassment and we’re still in the same spot we were three years ago. Wow just Wow I am freaking shocked I really didn’t see this coming.



I understand this was just one game but it’s one game that exposed everything that is wrong with this team not just your weekly blow out! there’s serious problems.



Where do we go from here how do you fix any of these problems? Are we just gonna ride with these garbage players protecting our weak quarterback or should I say not protecting! Are we going to try to make some sort of deal before the trade deadline for some quality lineman?



These dudes just don’t fall off trees in the Middle of the season or the beginning, there’s none out there I don’t think. We’re going to have to ride it out and hope they get their **** together I guess.