What happened?

Woke up this morning and everything that I have thought is gone. What happened? I thought Florez came in and changed the culture and turned this team around.

He came in and rebuilt the team and all the sudden we got 10 wins and we’re no longer the laughingstock of the league and a complete embarrassment of a team.

Now here we are again! After one game here we are again!!! Completely exposed as the joke we are everything was just an illusion. Realistically we actually only won 10 games because of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tua is Too small and to weak Just like everyone saying it’s the truth I thought maybe it was bullshit! I thought his talent his accuracy His college experience would shine through especially with Florez coaching him but the guy can’t even build an offensive line.

He can’t even find an offensive coordinator! I’m still shocked I’m sitting here I have the day off of work wondering why I feel so glum and it dawned on me the team is still an embarrassment and we’re still in the same spot we were three years ago. Wow just Wow I am freaking shocked I really didn’t see this coming.

I understand this was just one game but it’s one game that exposed everything that is wrong with this team not just your weekly blow out! there’s serious problems.

Where do we go from here how do you fix any of these problems? Are we just gonna ride with these garbage players protecting our weak quarterback or should I say not protecting! Are we going to try to make some sort of deal before the trade deadline for some quality lineman?

These dudes just don’t fall off trees in the Middle of the season or the beginning, there’s none out there I don’t think. We’re going to have to ride it out and hope they get their **** together I guess.
 
You say you're surprise ? We haven’t won a SB since 1973 so why would this surprise you?
 
no way lol GIF
 
The True Dolphins always show up. Same as after making the playoffs with Sparano, same as making the playoffs with Gase...hell, Flores didnt' even make the playoffs before the bottom fell out...

We'll know Sunday at 7:30 pm if this team is different or if what we saw Sunday is who we are.

If we are different, great news. We can use that as learning/reference too. The Pats lost 31 - 0 to the Bills early in their dynasty. The Bucs lost 38 - 3 to the Saints last year--and won the SB. So it could be that Flores is going to have these guys ready to go and find a way to win on Sunday. That would be amazing and refreshing. We really would be different.

Or, we aren't any good and we become major sellers before the trading deadline. If we show Sunday that this team is not VASTLY improved, SR should fire Grier and Flores, hire an interim GM and try to amass as many draft picks as we can before November 2. Keep Waddle, keep R. Davis....everyone else on the team get whatever you can for them.

And start this slow vicious painful cycle of rebuilding all over again.
 
Although Sunday was a brutal game, Flores for the most part is still winning the games Miami probably should. Really the only “bad” loss was the Denver game last year. But since beginning of last year, Miami has only lost to 5 teams: Buffalo (3), New England, Denver, Seattle, and Kansas City.

The problem is Flores vs the top teams.
 
We showed our @ss. It happens. Now most of this forum needs to have tampons air dropped on their houses to jam into their throbbing vaginas as two days later they are still whining about it.
 
