What happens down the road?

I know it's speculation and waaaaay too early to ask:



What happens within the next 2 years to keep this offense going?

T. Hill will be approaching 30 yrs. old and, regardless of how awesome Tua has progressed, he will need to be replaced. Yes.... Please enjoy the ride.... but when does the ride end?



The draft choices we have given up gives us a smaller chance to land a projected "superstar" and it hurts is financially because we also have fewer players on rookie contracts (development while Hill is in his prime). FA may be an answer but there's only so many times you can "buy" your way into contention.



Anyway, it's a bye week and I thought I would see if anyone has given thought to the future without Hill. He is the catalyst that gets this offense where it is. Yes, he has plenty of help and a great Qb.... but without him we are far less dangerous IMO. Yes, there are other very important pieces around him and it's a team game... but let's be real here... losing Hill, at some point, will diminish our success.



Do we find a gem?

Does McD change his game?

How do we prepare for the inevitable? Or do you think it's no big deal?