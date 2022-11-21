 What happens down the road? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What happens down the road?

mwestberry

mwestberry

I know it's speculation and waaaaay too early to ask:

What happens within the next 2 years to keep this offense going?
T. Hill will be approaching 30 yrs. old and, regardless of how awesome Tua has progressed, he will need to be replaced. Yes.... Please enjoy the ride.... but when does the ride end?

The draft choices we have given up gives us a smaller chance to land a projected "superstar" and it hurts is financially because we also have fewer players on rookie contracts (development while Hill is in his prime). FA may be an answer but there's only so many times you can "buy" your way into contention.

Anyway, it's a bye week and I thought I would see if anyone has given thought to the future without Hill. He is the catalyst that gets this offense where it is. Yes, he has plenty of help and a great Qb.... but without him we are far less dangerous IMO. Yes, there are other very important pieces around him and it's a team game... but let's be real here... losing Hill, at some point, will diminish our success.

Do we find a gem?
Does McD change his game?
How do we prepare for the inevitable? Or do you think it's no big deal?
 
E30M3

E30M3

His first year here and we are doing this already? Sheesh. Hill is playing lights out and will worry about a decline when it happens. #1 in the NFL shouldn't really call up a question like this IMO. No offense meant of course.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Hill takes really good care of himself. I would see him continuing to be a stud until 33 or so. We went and got Hill. We can't continue to bring in BPA FA wise as long as we can make cap room for it?

WAY too early to be having this talk. Like, YEARS too early. We've waited how long to be where we are now and we're going to go through THIS thought exercise? Hard pass MW.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

No offense taken.

You apparently overlooked the part where I said it's too early and pure speculation.

If you haven't given it thought and don't want to it's ok. I'm not "worried" about it at all, I was just wondering during this down time if anyone had given it thought. This is a fan forum and I'm a fan.
 
Finman1022

Finman1022

I’m just enjoying the present. Us Fin Fans have gone through Hell for 20+ years so I’m not worrying about anything past this season. Just get to the playoffs and hopefully get hotter than we’ve been.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

It's not "doom and gloom" @kdog69 ... It's a reality down the road that I was hoping someone would discuss.
 
R

russdoe

And winning the super bowl every other year like the Cheatriots did means picking last in the draft too. Boo hoo
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

@Fin-Loco ... I said in the OP it was too early... I was hoping for some speculation from posters... how do you continue etc.
It's just a topic in a slow week.... no need to get defensive ... Hard pass? on what exactly? If it's a hard pass on the subject, why didn't you just "Justin Herbert" it?
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

It's too funny here sometimes. The posters "in the know" don't hesitate to throw anything and everything, no matter how redundant, and a poster asks a question or two that "doesn't measure up" to their standards and all you get is dumped on. Why can't you peeps just try to play along without getting your panties in a bunch?

Unless, of course, it's outside your ability to reason. But I digress, I understand how important folks must feel about posting Tua's stats over and again.
 
1

1972forever

It’s not my job to worry about the future of the Dolphins. I am just enjoying the present Dolphins and those individuals who are paid to plan for the future of the Dolphins will be responsible for ensuring that the future is taken care of.
I never understand why some people can’t just enjoy the moment but are always worried about something in the future they have absolutely no control over.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

It has nothing to do with standards. Most of us are worried about the next 2 months. In the off-season we will start to worry about the next 2 years.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

It has nothing to do with worry either, @Gsmack_42 , It is simply a thought for conversation on a fan board. Don't want to talk about the subject? ok.
 
