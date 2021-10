Lilseb561 said: The corners took a huge step down, there's no pass rush, and the LB core is hot garbage. They love playing a soft zone defense the whole game and the QBs have 20 min to throw the ball. Click to expand...

IMO the lack of a pass rush is the most glaring thing. But some of that is scheme and only rushing 3 or 4.The soft zone has been a mainstay all season. I’ve complained about it since game 1 when they let a rookie QB dink and dunk them up and down the field.We only ended up winning that game due to a late fumble when NE was about to win.The defensive strategy is baffling. Especially since it hasn’t worked. And why would it?