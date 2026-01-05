What Has To Happen To Make You Feel More Optimistic About Where This Is Going?

In my view, next year is not about the record. I can live with the team being bad, if I feel like things are headed in the right direction. In fact, I might find it enjoyable to watch, if I feel like things are heading in the right direction. There is also a way to lose, but lose with dignity. Today was not losing with dignity or hope. If they are losing games next year, but losing them with pride and fight and doing it in a way that shows they are well coached and moving the ball in the right direction as an organization, I can live with that and will enjoy watching. I would also say if the GM is good, and we draft well, and make other smart personnel moves, and look like we are actually building a team, you will have a sense of it, even if the record is not good (which it won't be):



-Hire a good GM from a winning organization. This means not Champ Kelly. Get it right on paper, at least. I know you can hire someone that looks great on paper, and they still might stink. There are no guarantees. But you increase your odds of success if you hire a guy that comes from a place that knows how to win, and has a good winning culture. It is nice that Troy Aikman is part of the search committee. But that does not mean I will endorse anyone we hire. He is one voice, and does not make the decision. Even if he comes out with the obligatory PR positive comment about who we hire, I don't care. If I don't like the guy, I will say so. Positive or negative, from that moment on they are judged on what they do, not who they are, and that means even if it is someone I like. Once they get the job, they are on the clock.



-Fire McDaniel. He cannot be here anymore regardless. The culture and style of football need to be reset.



-This is where I get a little bit caught up in my knickers. I want the good GM. I want the GM to make the decision on the head coach. But I cannot figure out the timing on all of this. If by the time we hire the GM, and all the good HC candidates are off the board, what do you do? I do NOT want the new GM to hire a half baked HC just because we need one. We do that, we might be stuck with a chump for two to three years. I also do NOT want McDaniel forced on the new GM, even for a year, because that is one more year of the same crap that I cannot stand (video game finesse football, a soft culture, and stupid pressers with a lot of ummms). Here is an out of the box thought. If we cannot get a HC we feel really good about, boot McDaniel, let Darrell Bevell administer the thing for a year as the interim head coach. If he is titled interim, I think that gives them the right to talk to others and explore things over the course of the year. Bevell is fine, and he can certainly administer the team for a year. Weaver can stay too. I think he sucks, it doesn't matter. But doing it this way, albeit not perfect, might be the best of a lot of bad options. I don't want to rush the HC thing. I prefer getting it right, for once.



-Have the organization internally acknowledge this thing is a total rebuild. That includes the culture, the personnel, and the salary cap. They don't have to come out and say it from a PR perspective, but they need to run it this way. No big stupid free agent PR signings and other Ross bandaids. Dump guys that are overpaid. Trade guys if you can, like Waddle, and be open minded about Achane. Treat it like the rebuild it actually is. If they turn around and hand Achane a giant new deal, when they don't have to yet, I will be circumspect about everything. Is it really worth paying him through the nose to go 5-12 next year and then maybe wear down and get hurt? RBs have a short shelf life, especially ones with his frame. He is probably worth more to someone else than to us. If we can get a great deal, take it.



-Do not reach for a QB in this draft. Do not trade a ton of picks to move up for Mendoza. This is a rebuild. We have a roster full of holes. This is no time for the QB. That can be solved for at some point when this thing is stabilized. Not to mention, bring a QB into this mess, decent chance of ruining the kid anyway. Don't be the next Tennessee with Cam Ward, or the Jets going from Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson to Justin Fields. Sometimes, patience is a virtue.



-I am fine rolling with Ewers. I feel bad for the kid. He probably has no chance with what is here, just like he had no chance today with what was around him including the roster, the coaching and a no show team. There is a lot of luck in life, and he may be cursed by this situation. Roll out with him, and maybe we bottom out (like we should have in the Burrow draft). Or maybe we get lucky, and somehow the kid makes chicken salad out of chicken sh*t. He has shown some very surprising positives, but I think it will be too much of an ask out of him, but you never know. Worth a shot. Plus the alternative is still being not that good with a mediocre veteran off the scrap heap.



-Tua cannot be allowed in the building. If we have to keep him on the team because of his contract, and that makes the money work the best with the least pain to get out from under him, fine. Do not let him near the facility. Cannot take the risk of him getting hurt and that 2027 injury guarantee kicking in. Plus I also think he is straight cancer and bad for that locker room. The idea is to get soft entitled players that do not work hard out of here.



As far as losing with dignity is concerned, Flores needed to be fired. He was insubordinate, and impossible to deal with. Even if he didn't want Tua, and he was correct to realize Tua was not the guy, it is still your job to try and make it work. It is still your job to try and make it work with Minkah Fitzpatrick. But, when he was here, even though we were losing, underneath it all, you can tell the things he emphasized were the right things. The team was tough. They were not stupid. They would hit. They could convert 3rd and 1. There was no video game football. We could challenge a play and get it right. We did not have constant delays of game, time outs, and pre snap penalties. We at least looked like we were playing NFL football. Show me some of that next year, and a roster that is being built thusly and with a vision with a good GM with autonomy, and I will feel OK!



Also, I am sick of hearing about the QB. QB this, and QB that. We have been trying that for 25 years. The idea is to build a winning football team. There are a lot of ways to do it. There are a lot of ways to find the QB. You don’t have to tank to do it. You don’t have to draft the guy to do it (Stafford and others). You don’t have to draft the guy in the top 5 to do it. Build a good goddam football team, I don’t care how you do it. That is the job of the GM. The lottery ticket QB game is fool’s gold. Look at the Bengals, they might have the best QB in the NFL, and they suck. Hurts was a 2nd rounder, they went to two SBs with him and won one, and he is not even the strength of the team. Be patient, realize it is going to take time, build some structure, and then bring a QB into it. That is the one thing we have not tried. Patience, discipline, and a solid foundation. There are no easy fixes. Sure you can win the lottery, but not a good way to try and make a living, 99.9999% of the time, you end up broke like the Dolphins. To be clear, I am not minimizing the importance of the QB, but I am emphasizing the importance of the when and the how and all the other things that need to happen along with the QB. Playing QB lottery is like snorting cocaine when you have cancer, it might make you feel better for a little bit, but it aint gonna solve the problem. This organization has the worst form of cancer, and that needs to be cured first!