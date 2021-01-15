What I am watching for in the Bills/Ravens game:

I want to see how the Bills contain Lamar. I watched Matt Milano closely against the Titans and saw his ability to help contain Henry. If it is his play that helps contain Lamar, then I think it is a huge necessity to pick up Parsons in the draft. I know that a star WR is a need, but a player like Parsons would help contain these running QB's that have been killing us. Add to the fact that the dump off passes have consistently sliced up our D over this past year, I think his speed would also add to the defense of that. Again, I know that we have a huge need at WR, but I still feel that a QB on the defensive side of the ball is a huge need as well. Milano seems to have the same type of game that Micah has, so I can't wait to watch how he is used in the containment of a running QB like Jackson.