What I think of Tua and McDaniel is not that bad

Andy Reid might be a decent lesson to learn from.



He took over the Eagles in 1999 and had a bunch of early success and Playoff appearances. His teams won Playoff games through those early years, too. Of course, it all culminated in the 2004 Super Bowl run. McNabb hung around through up and down years until 2010 when things really declined and the magic was lost. It wasn't until after the 2012 season that Reid was finally sent packing and of course he helped rebuild KC with Smith at QB for 5 seasons until Mahomes eventually took over and we all know how that went.



I think Reid's immediate impact on both teams says a lot. He instantly helped both Philly and KC when he arrived and his teams generally competed well in the Playoffs. That's kind of what we've seen from McDaniel so far. The team is making it's 2nd Playoff appearance in as many years and they were far more competitive in last year's Wildcard game than we all figured they'd be. Likewise, it's hard to imagine anyone getting more production our of Tua, Tyreek and Mostert. If McDaniel was hired to see what Tua had I think he did that very well.



Perhaps McDaniel needs someone truly 'great' at QB like Reid eventually got after 20 years of waiting? I think we're in that phase with McDaniel where he's working with what he has, a D-McNabb / A-Smith type of guy with a few fun toys around him. Reid had Lesean McCoy and Terrell Owens of course.



Admittedly, I think his personality can be a bit annoying at times but I generally really like the upside of Mike McDaniel.