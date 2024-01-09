What I think of Tua and McDaniel is not that bad

DANTODUPER
Both Tua and McDaniel can improve. What can’t be improved on Tua is he will never be good on off script plays that need his legs, he will never be the kind of QB that can get a fast pass on a tight space or a long pass when his feet are not perfectly planted. It is what it is with him. If he gets his football IQ, leadership and game time concentration improved he can be a Brees or a Montana which is pretty darn good, but there are lots of system QBs like him that never reach that level. McDaniel was VERY raw, he was hired because he was a genius at planning and creating plays. If the number one offense in the entire NFL, with so little availability on the OL doesn’t tell you he is that good I don’t know what else. However, he needs a playcaller/game manager guru from whom he can learn. My opinion is we need to enhance McDaniel and put a veteran offensive play caller on his side. And on Tua I’ll let him play next year without extending him and prioritize finding another system QB that backups him and develop him. Then if Tua doesn’t get there someone else can. I’ll play the Franchise Tag game on Tua until I’m sure he reaches the brain level needed with him.