What I think of Tua and McDaniel is not that bad

Both Tua and McDaniel can improve. What can’t be improved on Tua is he will never be good on off script plays that need his legs, he will never be the kind of QB that can get a fast pass on a tight space or a long pass when his feet are not perfectly planted. It is what it is with him. If he gets his football IQ, leadership and game time concentration improved he can be a Brees or a Montana which is pretty darn good, but there are lots of system QBs like him that never reach that level. McDaniel was VERY raw, he was hired because he was a genius at planning and creating plays. If the number one offense in the entire NFL, with so little availability on the OL doesn’t tell you he is that good I don’t know what else. However, he needs a playcaller/game manager guru from whom he can learn. My opinion is we need to enhance McDaniel and put a veteran offensive play caller on his side. And on Tua I’ll let him play next year without extending him and prioritize finding another system QB that backups him and develop him. Then if Tua doesn’t get there someone else can. I’ll play the Franchise Tag game on Tua until I’m sure he reaches the brain level needed with him.
 
We need to open a QB window. We cannot wait and see, take a flier, roll the dice, and so on, especially with 37 to 60 mil per at stake.
I said we must prioritize searching for a system QB (would start backing up Tua until/if he proves better)
 
My problem is determining who is the primary reason for some bad plays.
Focus on TH/Waddle - is that because that's the progression in the play (Mcd) or TT's focus?
Changing plays at LOS - what are the choices TT has? Is it pass/run or pass to TH deep or pass to TH crosser?
I don't want TT to become LJackson, but it seems every game he has 3-5 opportunities to run for a 1D. Get the 5-8 yds and slide. He does that rarely. Is that a limitation by Mcd or TT?
It has seemed either TT or Mcd made a promise to TH to get him 2k. which was it?
Give me the answers to those and I'll make a more educated decision. Certainly Mcd has his problems (play calling) as does TT (throwing into triple coverage). won't deny that. But I don't know who to blame for some of the 'problems'
 
Andy Reid might be a decent lesson to learn from.

He took over the Eagles in 1999 and had a bunch of early success and Playoff appearances. His teams won Playoff games through those early years, too. Of course, it all culminated in the 2004 Super Bowl run. McNabb hung around through up and down years until 2010 when things really declined and the magic was lost. It wasn't until after the 2012 season that Reid was finally sent packing and of course he helped rebuild KC with Smith at QB for 5 seasons until Mahomes eventually took over and we all know how that went.

I think Reid's immediate impact on both teams says a lot. He instantly helped both Philly and KC when he arrived and his teams generally competed well in the Playoffs. That's kind of what we've seen from McDaniel so far. The team is making it's 2nd Playoff appearance in as many years and they were far more competitive in last year's Wildcard game than we all figured they'd be. Likewise, it's hard to imagine anyone getting more production our of Tua, Tyreek and Mostert. If McDaniel was hired to see what Tua had I think he did that very well.

Perhaps McDaniel needs someone truly 'great' at QB like Reid eventually got after 20 years of waiting? I think we're in that phase with McDaniel where he's working with what he has, a D-McNabb / A-Smith type of guy with a few fun toys around him. Reid had Lesean McCoy and Terrell Owens of course.

Admittedly, I think his personality can be a bit annoying at times but I generally really like the upside of Mike McDaniel.
 
