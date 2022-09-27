What I thought happened in the waning minutes on Sunday

It was 21 -17 and the Bills were about to score



I had to go back to work so I clearly missed 3rd and 4th down



When I saw the final score 21-19 it only made sense that the dolphins stopped BUF on 4th down and ran a few plays making BUF use their TOs and then took a knee in the EZ



Punting them into their end with just a few ticks on the clock no TO



I thought to myself well that is brilliant by MM



Then I watched the game lol