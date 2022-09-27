 What I thought happened in the waning minutes on Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What I thought happened in the waning minutes on Sunday

It was 21 -17 and the Bills were about to score

I had to go back to work so I clearly missed 3rd and 4th down

When I saw the final score 21-19 it only made sense that the dolphins stopped BUF on 4th down and ran a few plays making BUF use their TOs and then took a knee in the EZ

Punting them into their end with just a few ticks on the clock no TO

I thought to myself well that is brilliant by MM

Then I watched the game lol
 
yeah buddy!!!!!!!!!! You missed a the butt-hole punt...........not to be confused with the butthole fumble. You missed a whole lot of stress on the ensuing drive Buffalo drive. You missed a the clock run out.........but most of all you missed this!!

chrome-capture-2022-8-26-1.gif
 
Kind of glad my heart can’t do it my heart can’t take it but I have watched Dorsey 100 times over now lol

Doesn’t grow old
 
