What I thought happened in the waning minutes on Sunday

Jelly Bean
It was 21 -17 and the Bills were about to score
I had to go back to work so I clearly missed 3rd and 4th down
When I saw the final score 21-19 it only made sense that the dolphins stopped BUF on 4th down and ran a few plays making BUF use their TOs and then took a knee in the EZ
Punting them into their end with just a few ticks on the clock no TO
I thought to myself well that is brilliant by MM
Then I watched the game lol
