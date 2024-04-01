 What if Dolphins drafted Penix like Joel Klatt suggests - Pretend this is some sort of clever April Fools joke | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What if Dolphins drafted Penix like Joel Klatt suggests - Pretend this is some sort of clever April Fools joke

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
5,914
Reaction score
13,614
Age
39
Location
Kansas
It's April Fools, so instead of creating a stupid thread about Tyreek Hill being diagnosed with some rare exotic STD thats currenrly baffling scientists or something like that, I thought about the most outrageous take currently swirling around the Dolphins and it has to sit in Joel Klatts office.

He is adimit that the Dolphins should not only draft Penix, he also believes the Dolphins will be better with Penix than with Tua.

He thinks Penix is Taylor-made for McDaniels offense. "Dolphins offense needs a QB who throws on time, quickly from the pocket, with great leverage, accurately and far down the field, and there is a gonna be a guy sitting there that; those are his best attributes in Penix. He's great from the pocket, he manipulates the field, very experianced player with 45 starts and throws with power and leverage"

"They can then trade Tua to a offense that's a better fit for himself"

- Personally i don't think Penix is as good as Klatt says, he paints Penix as a better verson of Justin Herbert and the likleyhood of that being true is prob less than 1%. I think Penix takes too many risks with the ball and I see his ceiling for a player comp to be Jay Cutler. I'm not sure if Klatt is just pushing this for clicks or if he honestly thinks Penix is this kind of talent.

Curious to see what other ppl think about this "April Fools-like take" that Klatt has been spewing for the last 2 months.
 
This is total B/S. Miami is in discussions with Tua for a long term contract. Tua actually improved significantly last season - QBR 101.1, Pass completion % of 69.3%, Passing yardage of 4624 yds, TD/Int - 29/14 and he played in every game.
Suggestions that we are about to dump Tua for Michael Penix seems ridiculous.
Yes Penix has potential but is untested in the NFL. Tua is the #7 rated NFL QB in the league.
 
MrChadRico said:
It's April Fools, so instead of creating a stupid thread about Tyreek Hill being diagnosed with some rare exotic STD thats currenrly baffling scientists or something like that, I thought about the most outrageous take currently swirling around the Dolphins and it has to sit in Joel Klatts office.

He is adimit that the Dolphins should not only draft Penix, he also believes the Dolphins will be better with Penix than with Tua.

He thinks Penix is Taylor-made for McDaniels offense. "Dolphins offense needs a QB who throws on time, quickly from the pocket, with great leverage, accurately and far down the field, and there is a gonna be a guy sitting there that; those are his best attributes in Penix. He's great from the pocket, he manipulates the field, very experianced player with 45 starts and throws with power and leverage"

"They can then trade Tua to a offense that's a better fit for himself"

- Personally i don't think Penix is as good as Klatt says, he paints Penix as a better verson of Justin Herbert and the likleyhood of that being true is prob less than 1%. I think Penix takes too many risks with the ball and I see his ceiling for a player comp to be Jay Cutler. I'm not sure if Klatt is just pushing this for clicks or if he honestly thinks Penix is this kind of talent.

Curious to see what other ppl think about this "April Fools-like take" that Klatt has been spewing for the last 2 months.
Click to expand...
Hypothetically, I wouldn't be totally against drafting a QB in theory.

Haven't studied Penix closely enough to have an educated opinion and I don't take others word for it in the case of such a huge change of direction.
 
From what I’ve read , Bo Nix is the only QB the Dolphins were sniffing around.

The Dolphins would have to hit some home run signings post June 1st cuts to make me think a QB would be even remotely possible in round 1. Maybe contract talks aren’t going as smooth as reported? 😁
 
I doubt Penix will be there, so they'd have to draft up which I doubt they would.

They should draft a QB early though. It's the most important position on the field.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom