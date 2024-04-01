What if Dolphins drafted Penix like Joel Klatt suggests - Pretend this is some sort of clever April Fools joke

It's April Fools, so instead of creating a stupid thread about Tyreek Hill being diagnosed with some rare exotic STD thats currenrly baffling scientists or something like that, I thought about the most outrageous take currently swirling around the Dolphins and it has to sit in Joel Klatts office.



He is adimit that the Dolphins should not only draft Penix, he also believes the Dolphins will be better with Penix than with Tua.



He thinks Penix is Taylor-made for McDaniels offense. "Dolphins offense needs a QB who throws on time, quickly from the pocket, with great leverage, accurately and far down the field, and there is a gonna be a guy sitting there that; those are his best attributes in Penix. He's great from the pocket, he manipulates the field, very experianced player with 45 starts and throws with power and leverage"



"They can then trade Tua to a offense that's a better fit for himself"



- Personally i don't think Penix is as good as Klatt says, he paints Penix as a better verson of Justin Herbert and the likleyhood of that being true is prob less than 1%. I think Penix takes too many risks with the ball and I see his ceiling for a player comp to be Jay Cutler. I'm not sure if Klatt is just pushing this for clicks or if he honestly thinks Penix is this kind of talent.



Curious to see what other ppl think about this "April Fools-like take" that Klatt has been spewing for the last 2 months.