What if Fitz becomes our new Matt Moore?

Hear me out!

What is Tua becomes the NEW Tannehill, lots of mistakes, no pocket presence, inconsistent, you know all that good old stuff, and instead of calling for Matt Moore, we now call for Fitzpatrick to come in and gun sling? I can almost see it. Another posted hinted at what if Tua has a TERRIBLE first game...

I can see myself calling for Fitz first sign of trouble! I can see many of you as well. Many hear think college football stardom translates equally to NFL stardom. I am not sure why, but there is a reason these talented rookies sit on the sidelines and practice practice practice in their first year.

I hope this goes well, but, I can't help but think "Fins will Fins". We just haven't got any luck, EVER, especially at this position since Dan. Fitz was actually a breath of fresh air, for once. Will Tua take that fresh air and make it legendary? It's a lot to put on a kid. Many fans are asking for the sun, moon and the stars from him already. Many fans are also impatient.

It will be interesting to say the least!

Yup this post and thread has pissed you off already!? :)
 
This might be Fitz's last year. I'd take him for 1 more. But I have been triggered by the implication that Tua might not be a pro bowler on day 1.
 
You are already saying you will be calling for fitz. Then you say many fans are impatient. SMH. Wow. Just enjoy the ride. We were not going anywhere this year. If he has some bad games so what. Just tell yourself he’s a rookie.
 
The mind that bleeds before it is cut is a terrible thing, waste it.

Yesterday is history and tomorrow is a mystery that is why today is called the present.
 
He’s out of here at the end of the year if not earlier.
 
Stop worrying about the unlikely

Dolphins are are moving forward, try and keep up.
 
The only way Tua is gonna intone "that Tannehill" is if he has to contend with poor coaching, play calling, offensive assets and perennially one of the worst OLs in the league

Let's hope Tua can emulate the real Tannehill as elitely exhibited in TN and that Fitz into Moore is a moot subject.
 
Matt Moore came here when he was 27 and left when he was 33 and most importantly his arm was not holding on for dear life. Fitz is 38 and has one foot on the doorstep of retirement. The only thing I'm calling Fitz for is to wish him luck in whatever he does post football.
 
