What if Fitz becomes our new Matt Moore?

Hear me out!What is Tua becomes the NEW Tannehill, lots of mistakes, no pocket presence, inconsistent, you know all that good old stuff, and instead of calling for Matt Moore, we now call for Fitzpatrick to come in and gun sling? I can almost see it. Another posted hinted at what if Tua has a TERRIBLE first game...I can see myself calling for Fitz first sign of trouble! I can see many of you as well. Many hear think college football stardom translates equally to NFL stardom. I am not sure why, but there is a reason these talented rookies sit on the sidelines and practice practice practice in their first year.I hope this goes well, but, I can't help but think "Fins will Fins". We just haven't got any luck, EVER, especially at this position since Dan. Fitz was actually a breath of fresh air, for once. Will Tua take that fresh air and make it legendary? It's a lot to put on a kid. Many fans are asking for the sun, moon and the stars from him already. Many fans are also impatient.It will be interesting to say the least!Yup this post and thread has pissed you off already!?