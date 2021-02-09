 What if NE has the best offer for #3 in the draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What if NE has the best offer for #3 in the draft?

NE gives us the best offer do we take it.

  • I'm leaning towards No

    Votes: 2 8.0%

  • I'm leaning towards Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Absolutely NOT

    Votes: 6 24.0%

  • If they are paying a heavy price YES

    Votes: 14 56.0%

  • I would rather take a stick in the eye

    Votes: 3 12.0%
  • Total voters
    25
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,948
Reaction score
899
What are we to do it NE has the best offer on the table for our 3rd pick in the draft.
I would assume they want one of the top 3 QBs coming out.
 
CTPhin

CTPhin

Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2012
Messages
34
Reaction score
55
Age
55
Location
CT
would not want to fall down all the way to 15, so would not trade with them for that alone. But if they were in the top 10
and wanted to trade it would cost them extra just for being in the division, then more for being the Pats, lol
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,320
Reaction score
12,847
Farther than I want to drop, but hey, if they are willing to go all Bill O'Brien I guess anything is possible.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,061
Reaction score
2,180
Location
Trinidad
allsilverdreams said:
What are we to do it NE has the best offer on the table for our 3rd pick in the draft.
I would assume they want one of the top 3 QBs coming out.
Click to expand...

I am really really sick and tired of the New England paranoia on this Forum.

Too many are obsessed with NE, like a jilted ex-girlfriend.

We don’t want to draft player “X”, but....... holy smoke, “I’m so afraid of NE getting them”.

It’s evolved beyond pedantic to absurd paranoia. Move on
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,131
Reaction score
3,317
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
Never, ever do anything to help the Patriots. Over a very long period of time, Bill Belichick has shown a superior ability to identify NFL talent and value it accordingly. While many could be tempted to trade, my instinctive reaction is never lift a finger to assist him. In 2007 I remember that Wes Welker was traded to the Patriots for a 2nd round draft pick and a 7th after Miami had picked him up as an undrafted free agent. At the time many thought that the Patriots were overpaying in Draft capital. However, I think it's fair to say that Belichick got that one 100% correct.
Having watched Belichick smash Miami's chances in the AFC East nearly every year for over 2 decades, I don't want to see the Patriots become relevant again. Yes, we could get a good stockpile of future picks, but if it meant Belichick drafting his next Brady, my reaction is don't help him. Belichick has superior player assessment skills.
 
G

GreenDolphinSt

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
123
Reaction score
160
Age
55
Location
Los Angeles
"Absolutely not" and "I'd rather take a stick in the eye" seem to be pretty much the same answer to me ! I voted heavy price, with an emphasis on "heavy".
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Token Jamaican
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
6,496
Reaction score
7,994
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
FTP. I hope they get stuck with Cam's corpse.

And I wouldn't want to drop that low regardless. If we trade down, I'd preference staying in Smith/Chase territory.
 
M

MiaFins31

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
479
Reaction score
498
Age
31
Location
South Carolina
I’m leaning towards no unless their offer is just out of this world. Not bc I’m scared of BB or NE but bc 15 is much to far to drop. So again unless it’s something Houston like then no.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom