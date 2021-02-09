What if NE has the best offer for #3 in the draft?

Never, ever do anything to help the Patriots. Over a very long period of time, Bill Belichick has shown a superior ability to identify NFL talent and value it accordingly. While many could be tempted to trade, my instinctive reaction is never lift a finger to assist him. In 2007 I remember that Wes Welker was traded to the Patriots for a 2nd round draft pick and a 7th after Miami had picked him up as an undrafted free agent. At the time many thought that the Patriots were overpaying in Draft capital. However, I think it's fair to say that Belichick got that one 100% correct.

Having watched Belichick smash Miami's chances in the AFC East nearly every year for over 2 decades, I don't want to see the Patriots become relevant again. Yes, we could get a good stockpile of future picks, but if it meant Belichick drafting his next Brady, my reaction is don't help him. Belichick has superior player assessment skills.