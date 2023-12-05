What if the NFL choose playoff teams like the CFP?

The Ghost
Its a somewhat interesting premise. Also shines another light on how unfair the CFP system is......but man is it a 1000 times better than what I (and most of u) grew up with.
Dolphins were the first team out at 5, followed by KC and then Detroit. We got some votes but apparently heading to the Orange Bowl.
Baltimore is the only AFC representative.
I rolled my eyes when I saw Pete Prisco's name at the top of the writers list though.