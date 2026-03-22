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What if we trade...

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
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Ewers and a late pick for Trey Lance? Keep Miller and draft Bryce Lance with one of our later 3rd rd picks at WR? He would have immediate rapport with two of our QBs. Trey also probably has some chemistry with Tolbert, too.

LAC get a pick and a cheap QB with experience in McD's and Sark's system. Maybe we can even throw Theo Wease in. Ewers, Wease, and a 5th round pick.

Lance looks like the perfect reclamation project for this staff and FO. Give him a cheap 4 year deal, designed to outlast Willis's contract. Draft a QB in '27 and use Lance as the bridge between Willis and the draft pick.
 
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Why? What has Lance shown that would warrant giving them a draft pick and player?
 
artdnj said:
Why? What has Lance shown that would warrant giving them a draft pick and player?
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Potential. Having been picked in the first. Experience. Rapport with one of our better WRs and being brother's with an interesting WR prospect.
 
canman1971 said:
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Your self-talk must be sad.

bob ross GIF
 
artdnj said:
Why? What has Lance shown that would warrant giving them a draft pick and player?
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There is an amount of "near success" that gains momentum. You don't just fail. You learn. Having shown a 5 or 6 TD game in pre season just to throw the same number of picks in the next, must teach you something.
 
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Carne Asada said:
Ewers and a late pick for Trey Lance? Keep Miller and draft Bryce Lance in the 3rd at WR? He would have immediate rapport with two of our QBs. Trey also probably has some chemistry with Tolbert, too.

LAC get a pick and a cheap QB with experience in McD's and Sark's system. Maybe we can even throw Theo Wease in. Ewers, Wease, and 5th round pick.

Lance looks like the perfect reclamation project for this staff and FO. Give him a cheap 4 year deal, designed to outlast Willis's contract. Draft a QB in '27 and use Lance as the bridge between Willis and the draft pick.
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So let me get this straight, you dont believe in Willis but you believe in Trey Lance?
 
If not in a trade, I would sure sign him in FA next year after a year under McD's system and I would still trade them Ewers when they lose Lance to us.
 
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MrChadRico said:
So let me get this straight, you dont believe in Willis but you believe in Trey Lance?
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I'm not saying I don't believe in Willis. Why would you believe in anyone to begin with, though? We are in the football business. Having a stable of capable QBs is the right business decision.

If anything, I don't believe in Ewers.
 
Carne Asada said:
I'm not saying I don't believe in Willis. Why would you believe in anyone to begin with, though? We are in the football business. Having a stable of capable QBs is the right business decision.
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I donno, I have no hope in Lance, I love having a stable of QBs but Lance has never shown a sign hes anything more than a monstrous bust.
 
MrChadRico said:
I donno, I have no hope in Lance, I love having a stable of QBs but Lance has never shown a sign hes anything more than a monstrous bust.
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Lance has been inconsistent but the flashes are there. I think that if you give him the right environment he can be serviceable.
 
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