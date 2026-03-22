What if we trade...

Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Ewers and a late pick for Trey Lance? Keep Miller and draft Bryce Lance with one of our later 3rd rd picks at WR? He would have immediate rapport with two of our QBs. Trey also probably has some chemistry with Tolbert, too.
LAC get a pick and a cheap QB with experience in McD's and Sark's system. Maybe we can even throw Theo Wease in. Ewers, Wease, and a 5th round pick.
Lance looks like the perfect reclamation project for this staff and FO. Give him a cheap 4 year deal, designed to outlast Willis's contract. Draft a QB in '27 and use Lance as the bridge between Willis and the draft pick.
LAC get a pick and a cheap QB with experience in McD's and Sark's system. Maybe we can even throw Theo Wease in. Ewers, Wease, and a 5th round pick.
Lance looks like the perfect reclamation project for this staff and FO. Give him a cheap 4 year deal, designed to outlast Willis's contract. Draft a QB in '27 and use Lance as the bridge between Willis and the draft pick.
Last edited: