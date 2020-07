For arguements sake, lets say we are forced to start Rosen because of a Fitz injury and he leads us to the worst record in the league. If we end up with first pick in the draft next year would you take Lawrence and trade Tua or trade the first pick for a massive haul ? Us ending up with the worst record is definitely possible considering Rosen may start some games, bad o-line, and lots of rookies starting. What say you ?