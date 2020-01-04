What if...

Tua decides to return to Bama and we find out later that the reason is that he wants no part of what is going on here? Clowney looked at us and our cap space like, "Tuh," so cap space may not be a deal maker with us.

As much as people here are critical of Minkah being a 'mama's boy', how well do we understand the depth of Tua and his relationship with his father?

What is the depth of his relationship with Fitzpatrick?

Does his father wield as much influence as Fitzpatrick's mother?

Is that type of influence problematic for one who is the leader/face of your franchise?

All this to say, if Tua gets a clean bill of health and still decides to go back to Bama with a top 15 rank (top 5 if you ask his Phin fans), this might prove that not everyone was impressed with how this team was/is run. I'm fine with how its going...but I'm not running around the field making impact plays.
 
His father is obviously a big influence on his life/career...seemingly more than Fitz's mom.
 
I don’t want him if he doesn’t want to be here. He is never going to be 100% back to were he was prior to his injury anyways. Plus, Tua has never made it through a college season as a starter without injury. If he wants to return to college, good luck. He will be going up against a stronger QB draft class and chancing another college season where he is likely to get injured again.
 
What if I rode a unicorn into a battle against a hydra...
 
I think the stuff with Clowney had to do with the national perception that we were a tanking team, and he wanted to play for a winner. That perception changed greatly as the year went on so I doubt we have that issue in the offseason. I think guys are going to WANT to come play for Coach Flores.

Honestly, it wouldn't shock me if they revisited talks with Clowney, though I can't see Seattle letting him go after trading for him.

Regarding Tua.... I doubt that's the case. He wants to be a high pick -- that's why he's considering staying in school if the injury drops his draft stock. He has to know that if he's drafted as high as he wants to go, it's going to be a "bad" team.
 
Whether it's his father's influence or not, If he doesn't want to play for the Miami Dolphins, for whatever reasoning, that's Tua's decision. As Flores has shown, if you don't want to be here, he doesn't want you. His father's influence will eventually come to a head, between them at some point in Tua's life. My main concern as a fan, is his health and if he want to be a Dolphin? Hopefully he recovers to be able to play again and if he's drafted by Miami, he embraces the culture?
 
No winning QB wants to go to a crap rebuilding team. That's why there is a draft and salary cap.
 
