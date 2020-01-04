What if...

Tua decides to return to Bama and we find out later that the reason is that he wants no part of what is going on here? Clowney looked at us and our cap space like, "Tuh," so cap space may not be a deal maker with us.



As much as people here are critical of Minkah being a 'mama's boy', how well do we understand the depth of Tua and his relationship with his father?



What is the depth of his relationship with Fitzpatrick?



Does his father wield as much influence as Fitzpatrick's mother?



Is that type of influence problematic for one who is the leader/face of your franchise?



All this to say, if Tua gets a clean bill of health and still decides to go back to Bama with a top 15 rank (top 5 if you ask his Phin fans), this might prove that not everyone was impressed with how this team was/is run. I'm fine with how its going...but I'm not running around the field making impact plays.