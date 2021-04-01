 What If... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What If...

SF Dolphin Fan

What if Miami doesn't take a wide receiver at #6?

First off, my expectation is a wide receiver, but wow is that position loaded. Just wanted to discuss other possibilities at #6.

If not receiver, I would think either Sewell or Parsons. I guess an argument could be made that Parsons would be there at #12.

Thoughts?
 
