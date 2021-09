Inspired by the House of Mouse series What if...?What if Miami took the player that was selected after their 1st rd picks since 2000?Here's what it would look in contrast to my earlier thread:2000- PICK TRADED to get Patrick Surtain in 1998 Draft2001- Michael Bennett-RB (#27)- 1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS2002-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams2003-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams2004- Kenechi Udeze -DE (#20)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2005-Braylon Edwards-WR (#3)- 1 PRO BOWL, 1 ALL PRO2006-Chad Greenway-LB (#17)- 2 PRO BOWLS, 1 ALL PRO2007-Amobi Okoye -DT (#10)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2008-Chris Long DE (#2)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2009- Clay Matthews -LB (#26)- 6 PRO BOWLS, 2 ALL PROS, 1 DPOY2010- Kyle Wilson -CB (#29)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2011- Ryan Kerrigan - DE (#16)- 4 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2012- Luke Kuechly - LB (#9)- 7 PRO BOWLS,7 ALL PROS, 1 DPOY, RDPOY, 2010'S ALL DECADE TEAM2013- Lane Johnson -OT (#4)- 3 PRO BOWLS, 1 ALL PRO2014-Brandin Cooks-WR (#20)-0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2015-Melvin Gordon- RB (#15)- 2 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2016-Karl Joesph- S (#14)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2017- Evan Engram - TE (#23)-1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS2018- Vita Vea -DT (#12) 0 PRO BOWLS , 0 ALL PROS2019- Chris Lindstrom - OG (#14) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2020- Justin Herbert - QB (#6) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS, OROY2020- Damon Arnette - CB(#19) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS2020- Jeff Gladney - CB (#31) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROSBetter, about the same, or worse?