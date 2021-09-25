Dolph N.Fan
Inspired by the House of Mouse series What if...?
What if Miami took the player that was selected after their 1st rd picks since 2000?
Here's what it would look in contrast to my earlier thread:
2000- PICK TRADED to get Patrick Surtain in 1998 Draft
2001- Michael Bennett-RB (#27)- 1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS
2002-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2003-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2004-Kenechi Udeze -DE (#20)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2005-Braylon Edwards-WR (#3)- 1 PRO BOWL, 1 ALL PRO
2006-Chad Greenway-LB (#17)- 2 PRO BOWLS, 1 ALL PRO
2007-Amobi Okoye -DT (#10)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2008-Chris Long DE (#2)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2009-Clay Matthews -LB (#26)- 6 PRO BOWLS, 2 ALL PROS, 1 DPOY
2010-Kyle Wilson-CB (#29)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2011-Ryan Kerrigan- DE (#16)- 4 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2012-Luke Kuechly- LB (#9)- 7 PRO BOWLS,7 ALL PROS, 1 DPOY, RDPOY, 2010'S ALL DECADE TEAM
2013-Lane Johnson -OT (#4)- 3 PRO BOWLS, 1 ALL PRO
2014-Brandin Cooks-WR (#20)-0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2015-Melvin Gordon- RB (#15)- 2 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2016-Karl Joesph- S (#14)- 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2017-Evan Engram- TE (#23)-1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS
2018-Vita Vea -DT (#12) 0 PRO BOWLS , 0 ALL PROS
2019-Chris Lindstrom - OG (#14) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Justin Herbert - QB (#6) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS, OROY
2020-Damon Arnette - CB(#19) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Jeff Gladney - CB (#31) 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
Better, about the same, or worse?
