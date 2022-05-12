 What If...? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What If...?

coalesce

coalesce

I've been watching a lot of the 1987-1993 games on YouTube and I always thought to myself: if they didn't have all those significant injuries, how far would the team have gone? Not that I expected them to be in the Super Bowl hunt every one of those years, but look at the people who they lost for significant periods of time: Hugh Green, Troy Stradford, John Bosa, Dwight Stephenson, John Offerdahl multiple times, and finally Dan Marino in 1993. That's a lot of quality players and two Hall of Famers on that list. Fundamentally, I still don't think they would've gotten past Buffalo in the early 90s, but if the Dolphins would've had their full compliment of players during that time, they would've made the games a lot less one sided than they turned out to be.
 
BrowardDolfan

They did get the AFC Championship game at home in 1992 so they were close. However, Shula stuck with Olivadotti as DC for way too long. The Dolphins would not have won a SB during the Chuck Studley and then Tom Olivadotti eras.

With such a weak running game and terrible defense in the late '80's/early '90's, it just shows how great Marino was to make the Dolphins a contender during those years.
 
crashfan

Shula's loyalty to Olivadatti was detrimental to this teams success.
 
