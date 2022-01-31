"What if's"...NOT game related

As we are in a lull, waiting for a coach, no Dolphins games, FA acquisitions, or draft picks to critique- I often find my mind wandering to an old scenario, when I remember 1984, our last Super Bowl appearance.

For those of us who were around, remember the things that could have changed the outcome of that game:

Arnsparger left after 1983 to take a head coach job.

David Overstreet died in the offseason before the 1984 season.

Larry Gordon died in the offseason before the 1983 season.

Andra Franklin tore his knee early in the 1984 campaign.

My big "what if" moment is, what if these four things hadn't happened. Overstreet doesn't pass out at the wheel. No one comes for Arnsparger, etc.

Would those few pieces have been enough to have won that Super Bowl? Or were the 49ers just too good?



What is YOUR big "what if" torture? I'm not looking so much for an in-game event, (like what if Theisman doesn't knock the ball out of Bokamper's hand) but something that went down in the offseason, or off the field, that could have changed the fortunes of this franchise.

I know there are a lot- the above is just my number 1.