"What if's"...NOT game related

As we are in a lull, waiting for a coach, no Dolphins games, FA acquisitions, or draft picks to critique- I often find my mind wandering to an old scenario, when I remember 1984, our last Super Bowl appearance.
For those of us who were around, remember the things that could have changed the outcome of that game:
Arnsparger left after 1983 to take a head coach job.
David Overstreet died in the offseason before the 1984 season.
Larry Gordon died in the offseason before the 1983 season.
Andra Franklin tore his knee early in the 1984 campaign.
My big "what if" moment is, what if these four things hadn't happened. Overstreet doesn't pass out at the wheel. No one comes for Arnsparger, etc.
Would those few pieces have been enough to have won that Super Bowl? Or were the 49ers just too good?

What is YOUR big "what if" torture? I'm not looking so much for an in-game event, (like what if Theisman doesn't knock the ball out of Bokamper's hand) but something that went down in the offseason, or off the field, that could have changed the fortunes of this franchise.
I know there are a lot- the above is just my number 1.
 
What if Tannehill doesn't tear and retear his ACL? We probably do better in 2017 since we dont' have to watch Cutler/Moore for 16 games. 2018 is better as well since Tannehill was never healthy that year and Gase had just completely given up on the franchise. Probably don't completely tear everything down and hire Flores.
 
That 49ers team may have been the most complete team ever but your what ifs make me think we may have eeked it out
 
What if Marino hits that bomb at the End of the SD game where Stoyo misses the game winning FG?
In same game what if there wasn't the terrible play call resulting in a safety to complete the momentum swing?
What if Frank Reich doesn't pull off that comeback and we play the Oilers or Steelers not the Bills for the AFC Championship?
Are we back in the SB?

1643640761115.png
 
what if Marino hadn't fallen into our lap? Our history since '73 would be even more pathetic
 
Definitely passing on Rodgers at #2.

Passing on Brees for Culpepper.

Losing to the Pats in the AFC Championship and missing out on another shot at the Bears.

This list could have 100 entries.
 
That's a lot to overcome in such a short period of time.

Miami led that game 10-7 early, before Bill Walsh pivoted and went with six and seven defense backs. Shula brought in an extra offensive lineman, but the Dolphins still couldn't run the ball.

Maybe Franklin and Overstreet could have made some plays.

San Francisco was the better team so not sure it would have mattered. Maybe it's a closer, more competitive game.

I always thought that 1984 Miami team would have beaten most super bowl entrants from that time period.
 
