What I'm looking forward to this off season

First and foremost, I'm looking forward to the establishment and development of our new coaching staff. I do have some questions.

1) Which direction will our new coaching staff be taking the Dolphins this year?

2) How will the current teams' players "measure up" with regards to the new coaching staffs' expectations?

3) Who will they pick up in Free Agency, or via trades?
This will be our first strong indicator as to which positions our new coaching staff feel they need help at.
I expect more Free Agents will be brought on board after the draft, filling the remainder of the holes the new staff feels we have left.

4) What will our draft look like?
a) How aggressive will we be in moving up some selection slots to address weaknesses, or moving back to get more draft picks?
This would reflect, to some degree, how our new HC feels about this team's needs.
b) Do we aim at Critical Position Needs first, go with the Best Player Available everywhere, or a mixture of those two approaches.
This will also say a lot about what the HC thinks about our current team's needs.

5) At this point, who else do we pick up Via trade or Free Agency?
By this time, the new coaching staffs view of the team should start becoming clear.

6) What we do during training camp and pre-season games should tell us all there is to know about our new coaching staff, with the exception of how they handle game planning. That should become very apparent during our first few regular season games. This will keep me entertained until the season starts.

I will not hold back any longer with my prediction for next year.
I predict we will go 12W - 5L or better.
That should give the "Lemmings" here something to "wine" about. - LOL
 
As to you point 5) I think we have to address the O-line via free agency in some manor. There just isn't enough certainty picking so far back in round one to think Miami has a shot without overreaching for a 2nd round talent and at 50th in the 2nd round that isn't without risk as well, it would be different if Miami picked in the top 10 of the 2nd round.

So to me free agency should be all about the line.
 
I expect the offseason to be primarily about getting talent around Tua.

As an offensive minded coach, McDaniel will definitely get a chance to put his imprint on the team.

It wouldn't surprise me to see somewhere in the neighborhood of 5-6 new starters on offense.
 
Looking more forward to this offseason then I have in a long time. Agree with all your points @Ray R and I if we get this offseason right and McDaniel gets out of Tua what he thinks he can, we should be a playoff team at the minimum and 10 wins plus should be the goal. Exciting times ahead I think.
 
Here is one of the things I am worried about. So far, I love the McDaniel hire and his coaching staff he put together. He is saying good things, which is great right now. I just hope it is not too much for him ala Cam Cameron. Cam was a very bright offensive mind and OC, but should have never been a head coach and was in way over his head. Hopefully McDaniel will lean on his more experienced coaches, especially initially and pick it up fast. Being a coordinator is vastly different than being a HC.

I like what he is saying about player development, but being a HC is so much more than that. This post is definitely not to bash anything or bring people down...just a dose of reality of the bigger tests are yet to come. I hope he is up to the task!
 
I believe, 100%, this coach and his staff place a premium on OL…and that should mold this off-season. We’ve been needing this kind of experience around our OL for quite some time. That’s the only thing I’m really looking for these next few months…it’s high time this issue was addressed in earnest.
 
