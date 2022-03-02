What I'm looking forward to this off season

First and foremost, I'm looking forward to the establishment and development of our new coaching staff. I do have some questions.



1) Which direction will our new coaching staff be taking the Dolphins this year?



2) How will the current teams' players "measure up" with regards to the new coaching staffs' expectations?



3) Who will they pick up in Free Agency, or via trades?

This will be our first strong indicator as to which positions our new coaching staff feel they need help at.

I expect more Free Agents will be brought on board after the draft, filling the remainder of the holes the new staff feels we have left.



4) What will our draft look like?

a) How aggressive will we be in moving up some selection slots to address weaknesses, or moving back to get more draft picks?

This would reflect, to some degree, how our new HC feels about this team's needs.

b) Do we aim at Critical Position Needs first, go with the Best Player Available everywhere, or a mixture of those two approaches.

This will also say a lot about what the HC thinks about our current team's needs.



5) At this point, who else do we pick up Via trade or Free Agency?

By this time, the new coaching staffs view of the team should start becoming clear.



6) What we do during training camp and pre-season games should tell us all there is to know about our new coaching staff, with the exception of how they handle game planning. That should become very apparent during our first few regular season games. This will keep me entertained until the season starts.



I will not hold back any longer with my prediction for next year.

I predict we will go 12W - 5L or better.

That should give the "Lemmings" here something to "wine" about. - LOL