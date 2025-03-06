 What is a "Reach"? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is a "Reach"?

I think we need to define "reach" Im curious what everyone thinks a reach is.

Personally, I dont view a pick as a reach unless it is close to a round too early. Drafting a guy that could have gone 6-8 picks later doesnt really fit that definition to me. Unless you have guys that are clear top 5 picks in the draft staring you in the face and you choose to pick a mid to late round pick over them, I dont see a reach.

Once you pick there will normally be 32 more picks before you pick again, and if you see a guy you like and dont think he will make it to your next pick, I have no problems grabbing that guy.

We throw around the reach word a lot this time of year, so im curious what you all consider a "Reach"
 
TXFinFan said:
I think the Lions redefined all of that in 2023. They just went and got "their guys" and didn't care if anybody called them reaches.

Round 1.12 - Jahmyr Gibbs
Round 1.18 - Jack Campbell
Round 2.34 - Sam Laporta
Round 2.45 - Brian Branch
Round 3.68 - Hendon Hooker
Nice to have 4 picks inside of 50.
 
For me, reaching is when you overlook significantly more talented players to get a player at a certain position. For instance, there is a run on WR, and you grab the last possible one that may be a starter, while overlooking a much better prospect at a position of less need.
 
DrMultimedia said:
Iggy.
FINFANFOREVER1972 said:
Cam Smith
See, I think in hindsight it is easy to call these guys reaches when you can look back and see they didnt perform to their draft position.

I'd probably be more inclined to call them bad evaluations.

Cam Smith was a highly rated corner coming out, so I wouldnt call him a reach.

Iggy was a slot corner, probably a reach, and the way WE used him, definitely miscast.

But I mean, going in to the draft everyone has different boards, and unless you feel that the player is overhyped im not sure you can call them reaches.

But while youre on the clock, what do you consider a reach?
 
vagrantprodigy said:
For me, reaching is when you overlook significantly more talented players to get a player at a certain position. For instance, there is a run on WR, and you grab the last possible one that may be a starter, while overlooking a much better prospect at a position of less need.
I like that and agree with it. Panic moves like that are a problem.
 
A reach?

A reach is when you are presented with proof that Chubb forced 6 fumbles in a year and your pitiable response is...

But the QB just dropped the ball when Chubb sacked him and Chubb just sorta fell on it.
 
EasyRider said:
I don’t know about that. He was touted by everyone, pundits and analysts that is about being a first round or early second round pick
It just didn’t work out, like a lot of other picks
Agreed. I think we'll find out this year, as he is expected to get a lot of playing time. Im optimistic, personally...
 
