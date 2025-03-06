What is a "Reach"?

I think we need to define "reach" Im curious what everyone thinks a reach is.



Personally, I dont view a pick as a reach unless it is close to a round too early. Drafting a guy that could have gone 6-8 picks later doesnt really fit that definition to me. Unless you have guys that are clear top 5 picks in the draft staring you in the face and you choose to pick a mid to late round pick over them, I dont see a reach.



Once you pick there will normally be 32 more picks before you pick again, and if you see a guy you like and dont think he will make it to your next pick, I have no problems grabbing that guy.



We throw around the reach word a lot this time of year, so im curious what you all consider a "Reach"