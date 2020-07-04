Finfan83nj
What is an "average" season of passing under Dolphins OC Chan Gailey?
Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has been around the block a few times before. The 2020 season will mark the tenth season Gailey has held the title of offensive coordinator — and wh…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
The average number of interceptions listed in this article is pretty bad. But it’s not hard to see how that number got that high considering what QBs were playing under Gailey those years.
I believe when Fitz was QB the sack number average was closer to 25 ish. He broke some of these numbers down by quarterback in one of his pods a week or two ago.