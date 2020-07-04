What is an "average" season of passing under Dolphins OC Chan Gailey?

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

What is an "average" season of passing under Dolphins OC Chan Gailey?

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has been around the block a few times before. The 2020 season will mark the tenth season Gailey has held the title of offensive coordinator — and wh…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

The average number of interceptions listed in this article is pretty bad. But it’s not hard to see how that number got that high considering what QBs were playing under Gailey those years.

I believe when Fitz was QB the sack number average was closer to 25 ish. He broke some of these numbers down by quarterback in one of his pods a week or two ago.
 
Found the info I mentioned in previous post.


We’re talking about his NFL best 3.3% sack rate back in 2015 with the New York Jets. That year saw Fitzpatrick sacked 19 times of 562 pass attempts — and is one of just a slew of examples of Fitzpatrick’s play under Chan Gailey mitigating offensive line issues. Fitzpatrick has played five seasons under new Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

  • 2010-2012 with the Buffalo Bills
  • 2015-2016 with the New York Jets
And over those five seasons combined, Fitzpatrick was sacked a total of 114 times — for an average of 22.8 sacks per season under Chan Gailey. The highest sack total Fitzpatrick took under Gailey as his playcaller was 30 times in 2012. In both 2015 & 2016 with the Jets, Fitzpatrick was only sacked 19 times each season.

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

What do Ryan Fitzpatrick's sack numbers indicate for Dolphins 2020 OL?

[jwplayer trT7dqPz-ThvAeFxT] Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was sacked a lot in 2019. 40 times, to be exact. The wily old veteran was taken down on nearly seven and a half percent of h…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
