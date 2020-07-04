What is an "average" season of passing under Dolphins OC Chan Gailey?

2010-2012 with the Buffalo Bills

2015-2016 with the New York Jets

What do Ryan Fitzpatrick's sack numbers indicate for Dolphins 2020 OL? Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was sacked a lot in 2019. 40 times, to be exact. The wily old veteran was taken down on nearly seven and a half percent of h…

Found the info I mentioned in previous post.We’re talking about his NFL best 3.3% sack rate back in 2015 with the New York Jets. That year saw Fitzpatrick sacked 19 times of 562 pass attempts — and is one of just a slew of examples of Fitzpatrick’s play under Chan Gailey mitigating offensive line issues. Fitzpatrick has played five seasons under new Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.And over those five seasons combined, Fitzpatrick was sacked a total of 114 times — for an average of 22.8 sacks per season under Chan Gailey. The highest sack total Fitzpatrick took under Gailey as his playcaller was 30 times in 2012. In both 2015 & 2016 with the Jets, Fitzpatrick was only sacked 19 times each season.