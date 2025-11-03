 What is Dan Marino's Role In All of This? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is Dan Marino's Role In All of This?

D

DolphinVJ

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 19, 2002
Messages
322
Reaction score
211
Location
Northern California
Chris Grier is gone because in my opinion he drafted injury prone players and handed out major contracts to J. Ramsey, T. Hill and Tua so could not afford quality back-ups given our bad luck with injuries every year. Another issue was that after making good trades and getting draft capital, he rushed the re-build by making splash moves like for T. Hill, Chubbs and Waddle by trading up instead of building the team through the many draft picks he was able to gather. Although, I am not sure if McDaniel was behind the Hill trade and asking to sign/extend Tua. But the one guy we know has some kind of role in the Dolphins organization and talks to S. Ross is Dan Marino. What exactly is his role? I know it was reported that he likes Tua a lot.
 
DolphinVJ said:
Chris Grier is gone because in my opinion he drafted injury prone players and handed out major contracts to J. Ramsey, T. Hill and Tua so could not afford quality back-ups given our bad luck with injuries every year. Another issue was that after making good trades and getting draft capital, he rushed the re-build by making splash moves like for T. Hill, Chubbs and Waddle by trading up instead of building the team through the many draft picks he was able to gather. Although, I am not sure if McDaniel was behind the Hill trade and asking to sign/extend Tua. But the one guy we know has some kind of role in the Dolphins organization and talks to S. Ross is Dan Marino. What exactly is his role? I know it was reported that he likes Tua a lot.
Click to expand...

This is exactly the kind of information we need about the structure of the Front Office in these challenging times.
 
Photo ops and camera time on national televised games. That’s what his role is, he lasted what around a week when he had a expanded role.
 
At most, he might be one of many people Ross asks for input from regarding a few things here or there. Definitely nothing major IMO. Ross may not even talk to Dan, we have no way of knowing.
 
Hopefully he advised Ross to fire Grier mid-season so that it precluded Grier from making ill-advised trades (draft picks for players, primarily) in the effort to win now and salvage his job, at the expense of the organization's future well-being.

That would fit with Marino's role with the team and would have quite the important impact in this situation.
 
His official title is “Special Advisor”. And I believe this year he became a part owner. I know he’s worked with QB’s. So who knows what he actually does.
 
I’ll say it… As much as I idolized Dan the QB, he came off as unprepared on HBO’s Inside the NFL and CBS’ NFL Sunday show.

I’m not sure why there’s an infatuation with him being involved in the franchise? Not all individually great players are good coaches or evaluators.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom