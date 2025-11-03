What is Dan Marino's Role In All of This?

Chris Grier is gone because in my opinion he drafted injury prone players and handed out major contracts to J. Ramsey, T. Hill and Tua so could not afford quality back-ups given our bad luck with injuries every year. Another issue was that after making good trades and getting draft capital, he rushed the re-build by making splash moves like for T. Hill, Chubbs and Waddle by trading up instead of building the team through the many draft picks he was able to gather. Although, I am not sure if McDaniel was behind the Hill trade and asking to sign/extend Tua. But the one guy we know has some kind of role in the Dolphins organization and talks to S. Ross is Dan Marino. What exactly is his role? I know it was reported that he likes Tua a lot.