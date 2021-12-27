 What Is Igby Doing These Days? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Is Igby Doing These Days?

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

BahamaFinFan78 said:
Is he injured? Inactive every game? Special teams only? Ever see the field?
He's been active the past few games. I've seen him on special teams a few times. Other than that, I think he bought a nice lounge chair and is watching other first rounders improve.

Seriously, he is still young, but every single time he gets to play he shows the exact same trait: watch the receiver and never react until the ball has already hit their hands. He never ever ever ever gets his head around. Ever. Next year will be his last if he can't show something in camp.
 
Mr Fan said:
If he isn't smart enough to play corner he isn't smart enough to play safety.
Not the back end for sure, but he would have a better chance at strong safety. More than likely he’s just a bust. Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky and Arkansas aren’t on the schedule here.
 
Oh Igbo... Your name will go down in Miami Dolphins lore with the Yatil Green's and Teddy Ginn's of the world.
 
At least Ted Ginn played for us and played well (when he wasn't running out of bounds). Ignore has just been bad.
 
DrMultimedia said:
He's been active the past few games. I've seen him on special teams a few times. Other than that, I think he bought a nice lounge chair and is watching other first rounders improve.

Seriously, he is still young, but every single time he gets to play he shows the exact same trait: watch the receiver and never react until the ball has already hit their hands. He never ever ever ever gets his head around. Ever. Next year will be his last if he can't show something in camp.
Did he do this in college?
 
