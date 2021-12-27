What Is Igby Doing These Days?

BahamaFinFan78 said: Is he injured? Inactive every game? Special teams only? Ever see the field? Click to expand...

He's been active the past few games. I've seen him on special teams a few times. Other than that, I think he bought a nice lounge chair and is watching other first rounders improve.Seriously, he is still young, but every single time he gets to play he shows the exact same trait: watch the receiver and never react until the ball has already hit their hands. He never ever ever ever gets his head around. Ever. Next year will be his last if he can't show something in camp.