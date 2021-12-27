What Is Igby Doing These Days?

BahamaFinFan78
Starter
Is he injured? Inactive every game? Special teams only? Ever see the field?
If he isn't smart enough to play corner he isn't smart enough to play safety.They need to get it over with and move him to strong safety and see if he can salvage his career.
He's been active the past few games. I've seen him on special teams a few times. Other than that, I think he bought a nice lounge chair and is watching other first rounders improve.Is he injured? Inactive every game? Special teams only? Ever see the field?
Not the back end for sure, but he would have a better chance at strong safety. More than likely he’s just a bust. Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky and Arkansas aren’t on the schedule here.If he isn't smart enough to play corner he isn't smart enough to play safety.
If they can get the knucklehead stink off of him, either he or Trill could make up for Igbo.I’m curious about when Arnette might see action.
Did he do this in college?He's been active the past few games. I've seen him on special teams a few times. Other than that, I think he bought a nice lounge chair and is watching other first rounders improve.
Seriously, he is still young, but every single time he gets to play he shows the exact same trait: watch the receiver and never react until the ball has already hit their hands. He never ever ever ever gets his head around. Ever. Next year will be his last if he can't show something in camp.
He usually gets beat at the line and is chasing.Did he do this in college?