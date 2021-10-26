 What is it going to take to make Miami great again? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is it going to take to make Miami great again?

B

Bfanlc

Rookie
Joined
Nov 25, 2018
Messages
9
Reaction score
21
Age
51
Location
Southeast
1st Keep Tua, forcefully back him up. Show him you have his back. Quit discussions that continue to undermine and hurt this team.

2nd Get rid of the dead weight. Fuller, Williams, Parker can't stay healthy. This isn't rec league. Play or find another team. Even if the injuries are legitimate we can't continue to have people that can't play.

3rd Bring in some wide receivers that want to play. Trade, Draft em if you have to.

4th Fix the oline, either trade or draft.

5th We need one offensive coordinator. Name one or if neither are good enough get one that is.

6th Draft a rb. Can you imagine what a Najee Harris could do for this offense?

Let's fix our issues and supports those that are willing to fight for this team.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
2,316
Reaction score
5,345
Location
West Palm Beach
Of course keep Tua. He might not be prototypical but is accurate and that's a great pillar to build on for a young QB
Flores, really needs to go so we can bring someone in that can get over the fact that Tua is our QB and build an offense around him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom