What is it going to take to make Miami great again?

1st Keep Tua, forcefully back him up. Show him you have his back. Quit discussions that continue to undermine and hurt this team.



2nd Get rid of the dead weight. Fuller, Williams, Parker can't stay healthy. This isn't rec league. Play or find another team. Even if the injuries are legitimate we can't continue to have people that can't play.



3rd Bring in some wide receivers that want to play. Trade, Draft em if you have to.



4th Fix the oline, either trade or draft.



5th We need one offensive coordinator. Name one or if neither are good enough get one that is.



6th Draft a rb. Can you imagine what a Najee Harris could do for this offense?



Let's fix our issues and supports those that are willing to fight for this team.