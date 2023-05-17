What Is Miami To Do With $13.6 Mil Come June 1?

It will be very interesting to see what the Dolphins do with their new cap space in a couple of weeks, as well as what fans want.

Will we splurge on a name player? Add a couple of pieces? Hold the money for final cuts? Extend our own?



I now am in favor of extending our own, not the sexy pick but makes the most sense. Wilkins, Williams and Hunt are HUGE parts of our team and have earned staying.

The extensions will be cheap next year and the new cap space can keep 2 or all 3 for next year with the balloon coming in 2025.



Each and every poster here wants a better OL. Understand that IF we do not keep Hunt and Williams we are back to #32 and the drawing board. I see it as a relatively easy choice. Hope our team sees it as the same.