What Is Miami To Do with $30 M in Cap Space?

Dolphins have just under $30 M of available cap with 43 players signed (some with no chance of making the roster). Where do we go from here?



My top priorities are keeping Wilkins, Hunt and Williams above anything else.



Wilkins is 28, playing at a Pro Bowl level and a highly respected team leader. He projects at $15 M a year.



Hunt is 26, the #12 ranked OG and good on the run and is pass protect. He projects in the $9-10 M a year range.



Williams is 25, the #4 ranker C and good on the run and pass protect. My "guess" here is around $12 M a year. No projection available.



No way can we afford to lose these players. They are under contract with an extension to start next year. We can do the deals and give them the signing bonuses but don't know how Grier will play this. We may have to pay some this year but should not be a lot.



Adding Wilson and Mostert makes sense and would cost maybe $5M combined.



A FA LB and OL are Big needs. I'm thinking we can sign one of each at a cost "this year" of $5 M each.



This brings me to $15 M with the three extensions not known. Not sure much more can be done.