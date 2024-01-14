 What is our #1 and #2 draft picks HAVE to be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is our #1 and #2 draft picks HAVE to be?

LB and CB. It's a shame because we have invested some high picks on those two positions the last two drafts with no results
 
Trade down from 24 into the 30s and get back the pick that our POS owner gave up for being the moron he is.

I’d target a bigger WR with that top pick and that is also likely to be BPA in that range. Should be a nice spot for interior OL as well, and I really like Ja’Tavion Sanders and that is a HUGE need for this team.
 
Trade down from 24 into the 30s and get back the pick that our POS owner gave up for being the moron he is.

I’d target a bigger WR with that top pick and that is also likely to be BPA in that range. Should be a nice spot for interior OL as well, and I really like Ja’Tavion Sanders and that is a HUGE need for this team.
Hill and Waddle on contract and about a million pieces we need to fill and you go WR. Amazing.
 
Won't matter.......too many holes to fill!

We'll have another 9+ win season and still be in the exactly same position in 12 months time.
 
Yes, amazing.

Did you actually watch the games this year? Do you realize the importance of WR3 in today’s pass heavy league? What happened when those guys were banged up again, like they were for the majority of the season? Not to mention Hill is turning 30 in a few months and already talking about his future outside of football.

WR - particularly one with size - is a NEED whether you like it or not. This offense BADLY needs a third option in the passing game who can actually make plays.

We acquired Ramsey in the offseason while still having Howard under contract….. what did we do with our first pick in last year’s draft again? Premium position my friend. That’s called value.
 
Yes, amazing.

Did you actually watch the games this year? Do you realize the importance of WR3 in today’s pass heavy league? What happened when those guys were banged up again, like they were for the majority of the season? Not to mention Hill is turning 30 in a few months and already talking about his future outside of football.

WR - particularly one with size - is a NEED whether you like it or not.
Late round, possibly. First. You're high.
 
OT and a pass rusher (DE or OLB) for sure.

We have other needs, and some will change as we see players leave... but these two positions are expensive and foundational.
 
You’re comfortable going into next season with guys like Wilson, Berrios, Cracraft, Claypool level players behind Hill and Waddle? lol. Like that wasn’t a MAJOR issue with the offense down the stretch.

It’s not an outrageous angle at all….. it’s also the deepest position in the draft and it’s likely going to be BPA when we are on the board.

Sorry but like I said, it’s a premium position. I’m spending a high pick on a WR before positions like off ball linebacker, interior OL, etc. unless there’s a “can’t miss” guy on the board.

Boyd from Cincy is an interesting option in FA though.
 
I’m honestly at the point of just trading up and drafting qb every year until we find our Stroud, Allen or Mahomes. Once we have that guy we can then start building the team around him. Everything else just seems like a waste of time.
 
