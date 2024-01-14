What is our #1 and #2 draft picks HAVE to be?

E30M3 said: Hill and Waddle on contract and about a million pieces we need to fill and you go WR. Amazing. Click to expand...

Yes, amazing.Did you actually watch the games this year? Do you realize the importance of WR3 in today’s pass heavy league? What happened when those guys were banged up again, like they were for the majority of the season? Not to mention Hill is turning 30 in a few months and already talking about his future outside of football.WR - particularly one with size - is a NEED whether you like it or not. This offense BADLY needs a third option in the passing game who can actually make plays.We acquired Ramsey in the offseason while still having Howard under contract….. what did we do with our first pick in last year’s draft again? Premium position my friend. That’s called value.