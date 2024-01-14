What is our #1 and #2 draft picks HAVE to be?

allsilverdreams
LB
OT
Or other way around
Hill and Waddle on contract and about a million pieces we need to fill and you go WR. Amazing.Trade down from 24 into the 30s and get back the pick that our POS owner gave up for being the moron he is.
I’d target a bigger WR with that top pick and that is also likely to be BPA in that range. Should be a nice spot for interior OL as well, and I really like Ja’Tavion Sanders and that is a HUGE need for this team.
Hill and Waddle on contract and about a million pieces we need to fill and you go WR. Amazing.
Late round, possibly. First. You're high.Yes, amazing.
Did you actually watch the games this year? Do you realize the importance of WR3 in today’s pass heavy league? What happened when those guys were banged up again, like they were for the majority of the season? Not to mention Hill is turning 30 in a few months and already talking about his future outside of football.
WR - particularly one with size - is a NEED whether you like it or not.
Late round, possibly. First. You're high.