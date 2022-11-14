What is our cap space for next year?

allsilverdreams
Apr 26, 2007
4,407
2,000
We need to resign a few of our own players. As well as add a few.
Where are we for next year?
I would love to see them have the cash available to resign Mostert and Jeff Wilson. They are both RB’s that have been big upgrades over the previous RB’s the Dolphins have had in recent years.We won’t have much money to do anything. But who cares? This is the team. We don’t need anything but a kicker and good health