What is our Most Dangerous Personnel Grouping that we can Showcase in the Playoffs?

For me, I would like to see a lot of 21 Personnel with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out wide at WR, with Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane at RB. Durham Smythe and Julian Hill rotating at TE. (And maybe a Speed Package with Chase Claypool masquerading as a TE but really a chip blocker and seam WR.)
With Hill, Waddle, Mostert, and Achane, you put our four fastest players on the field at the same time and you can unbalance the field by releasing a RB into motion pre-snap and also release the other RB into space opposite the flow post-snap.
What are your thoughts on this? Do you like this Grouping with the players mentioned?
